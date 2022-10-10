The terrible truth behind the controversy of Verónica Castro

Veronica Castro

October 10, 2022 10:16 a.m.

Actress Verónica Castro has an impeccable record of successful productions on Televisa and other television stations around the world. She worked in Argentina, Italy and Mexico; her soap operas were broadcast even in Russia, and were translated into dozens of languages.

It also holds the record for the program with the longest duration on television, since “it dawned with Juan Gabriel” on the air. But not all these successes, nor her beauty nor her talent, freed her from loneliness. And it is that the presenter is away from her family and she says she has a strong depression.

And it is that for a long time she has not been able to contact her granddaughters, due to the problem she had with the girls’ mother, Valería Liverman, who was never to Veronica’s liking. So it has been speculated that her rapprochement with her 15-year-old fans is due to this situation, since she would be taking refuge in them because of the love she lacks from her granddaughters.

Verónica Castro would have depression

Since she announced her retirement from the screens, it is said that the actress suffers from depression and there are also rumors that she has moved away from all her acquaintances, so she would be looking for love and company through her fans, who have said who call her grandpa, because they see her as a granny.