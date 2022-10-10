The son of Eduardo Capetillo and Biby Gaytán confirms the most notorious rumor of his family

Eduardo Capetillo Jr. with his parents

October 10, 2022 10:50 a.m.

When you think of Eduardo Capetillo at this moment in the entertainment world, you immediately associate it with the name of your partner, Biby Gaytán. Without a doubt, they are a perfect example of a professional relationship that moved into a personal and loving relationship and many envy their connection.

This is because in addition to their physical charms, they have proven to be overwhelmingly successful in their professions and in most of their personal decisions, forming a more than beautiful family, where their children have even ventured into the industry. However, one of them has finally confirmed one of the rumors that have surrounded his family.

Much has been said about how Capetillo could have influenced Gaytán’s retirement from show business and many more practices, but Eduardo Capetillo Jr. has clarified everything.

Does your family get into your career?

“Thank God they have always let me fly, make my decisions, they have never gotten involved, they are not nosy, they have never been the gossipy parents who are aware of everything, but every time I ask for advice they are there for me,” he revealed. Capetillo Jr. for TVyNovelas.