The saddest and hardest confession of Ben Affleck

At 50 years old Ben Affleck is going through a great year, after marrying Jennifer Lopez. This good present of the actor represents a personal improvement since he is fighting his addiction to alcohol, a reason that affected a large part of his life to the point that he recognized: “Being an alcoholic is part of my life.”

Alcoholism is a problem that has been present for a long time in the paternal family of Affleck since both his father and his grandfather had stages of dependence on drinking. She entered rehabilitation on several occasions and it was the reason indicated as the cause of her divorce from Jennifer Garnerwhich in turn caused him to relapse.

The vicious circle that addictions generate is one of the obstacles to overcoming them. The actor found a way to channel his feelings with the film The WayBackwhere he played a former basketball player who returns to the sports field after isolating himself because of his alcoholism.

“It doesn’t really bother me to talk about alcoholism and being an alcoholic. It’s part of my life. It’s something I deal with on a daily basis. It doesn’t have to be my full identity, but it’s something you know you have to work on.” express Affleck in statements given to the media Today.

Ben He always faced his problem. In the aforementioned interview, he added, “I had a problem and I really want to address it, I take pride in it. We all have problems and the thing to do is deal with them.”

However, 2022 was transcendental for Affleck. In February she started dating Jennifer Lopez, reissuing the couple named “Bennifer”. Almost twenty years ago, the actor and the queen of the Bronx had been engaged, but they separated shortly before the wedding. Finally, in August they were married in Las Vegas.

Less than two months later, some versions have already emerged that indicate a supposed crisis in the marriage. There was even talk that the actor would have left the mansion in which he lives with JLo.

Also, Ben He enjoys an extension of his popularity towards younger generations through the viralization of some comic situations such as the image in which he is seen asleep during a walk on his honeymoon or his surprising ability to speak in Spanish.