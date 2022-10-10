Entertainment

The saddest and hardest confession of Ben Affleck

At 50 years old Ben Affleck is going through a great year, after marrying Jennifer Lopez. This good present of the actor represents a personal improvement since he is fighting his addiction to alcohol, a reason that affected a large part of his life to the point that he recognized: “Being an alcoholic is part of my life.”

Alcoholism is a problem that has been present for a long time in the paternal family of Affleck since both his father and his grandfather had stages of dependence on drinking. She entered rehabilitation on several occasions and it was the reason indicated as the cause of her divorce from Jennifer Garnerwhich in turn caused him to relapse.

