The quarterfinals in the 2022 Apertura Liguilla have been defined

ESPN presents the matchups in the quarterfinals in the 2022 Apertura and a brief account of recent history between rivals

In the quarter finals of the league in the Opening 2022, America will be measured against Pueblawhile Monterey will cross paths with Blue Cross, Santos Laguna in view of Toluca Y Pachuca against tigers.

America, Monterey, Saints Y Pachuca They obtained the ticket to the direct elimination round thanks to occupying the first places in the general table. For its part, Puebla, Blue Cross, Toluca Y tigers they obtained their pass through the playoff round to a single match.

ESPN

In the first key tigers beat Necaxa 2-0, thanks to Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac’s 29th double in the feline jersey, which in turn meant 174 goals for the club and 28 in the final stages.

In the quarterfinals, his opponent will be Pachucaa team that has beaten them twice in finals, once in the Concacaf Champions League and their most recent record in league it is a 2-2 global tie that favored tigers by position in the table.

Blue Cross did his homework against León and won 1-0 on the Azteca Stadium court thanks to an error by goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota on the small area that Ignacio Rivero took advantage of and his next rival will be Montereythe only team that managed to win against the ‘Máquina’ with Raúl Gutiérrez on the bench.

Blue Cross is its most recent executioner in the playoffs, since Rayados kicked out the team in that round of the 2021 Apertura, but their most recent duel in Liguilla favored the Celestes by position in the table, since they tied 1-1 in the semifinals of the Opening 2018.

Toluca defeated FC Juárez convincingly 3-0 on the pitch of the Nemesio Diez Stadium, thanks to Camilo Sanvezzo, Carlos González and Marcel Ruíz. Your next opponent will be Santos Laguna.

The last time that Toluca and Santos Laguna met in a Liguilla that occurred in the 2018 Clausura final, the outcome of which saw the Guerreros lift the league title after winning 3-2 overall.

Puebla eliminated Chivas at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium and completed the local poker playoff within the Liguilla del Opening 2022.

The ‘Franja’ went ahead at 58′ thanks to Martín Barragán and Chivas leveled it at the last minute with a goal from Carlos Cisneros in added time. Later, in a penalty shootout, it was ahead due to a mistake by Jesús Angulo in the fourth charge.

For the second consecutive tournament, America Y Puebla They will fight for a ticket to the semifinals because, in Clausura 2022, both teams met and the overall result favored the Eagles 4 to 3.