The nine pillars that relate the microbiota to mental health

Every October 10th the world mental health day, which encompasses our emotional, psychological and social well-being. It affects the way we think, feel, and act and also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make decisions.

Mental health is important at all stages of life, from childhood and adolescence to adulthood, but if there is a moment when it really matters, it is today. That is to say, since the Covid-19 pandemic was installed in our lives, we have been bringing more psychological problems that affect other aspects of our person, such as the microbiota.

With the pandemic, Spain has prescribed more than twice as many psychoactive drugs.

During confinement, 46% of the people participating in the state study reported suffering psychological discomfort, 30% panic attacks, 60% felt depressed and 40% had sleep problems. Depression and anxiety have increased considerably and, in this context, Drs. Sari Arponen and Olalla Otero warn that a large part of this high incidence could be avoided with correct lifestyle habits and focusing on the microbiota balance.

Brain and microbiota, united

“There is a relationship between our gut microbiota and the brain, so we can improve brain and mental health, among other interventions, modulating the microbiota. Not only a poor diet can damage the microbiota, but also drug abuse or an infection can alter the composition of our microbiota and affect this gut-brain axis,” explains Olalla Otero.

Apparently, it was a revolution to understand that between our brain and our intestine there is a bidirectional communication it’s tremendous. “Our intestinal bacteria produce neuroactive substances, such as hormones or neurotransmitters, which are capable of affecting the functioning of the central nervous system,” says Otero.

That is, “that both the maintained stress in the characteristic time of our society as emotional management in general has a direct impact on the composition of the microbiota, while our intestinal ‘bugs’ have an impact on brain function».

What can we do

Some of our habits are harmful to our brain health. For this reason, Drs. Arponen and Otero propose a brain health and microbiota puzzle with the following pieces:

1. Cardiac rhtyms: not sleeping properly and altering natural sleep rhythms can affect the microbiota and vice versa, since our bacteria influence the production of neurotransmitters, such as melatonin.

two. environmental toxins: heavy metals, pesticides, microplastics and even some food additives alter the composition of the microbiota.

3. chronic stress: the chronification of stress causes our immune system to be constantly on alert, favoring inflammation and unbalancing the microbiota.

Four. Feeding: depending on how our diet is, so will our microbiota. It must be rich, varied, with real food, seasonal and rich in prebiotic foods, the food of our bacteria.

5. Exercise: sport manages to reduce pathogenic bacteria and increase other beneficial ones, such as Akkermansia (related to metabolism and weight loss) or bifidobacteria.

6. Socialization: the exchange of microorganisms with our congeners (even with our pets) endow us with a richer and healthier microbiota.

7. Contact with the nature: being in green spaces rich in diversity, such as forests, helps to better tolerate stress.

8. overmedication: Drugs and antibiotics have a direct impact on our intestinal bacterial community.

9. Psychobiotics: IV Generation human probiotics formulated with specific strains capable of influencing brain function. They are an effective therapeutic tool to act on the gut-brain axis.

See them

comments

Topics