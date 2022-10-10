The Mets invested more than anyone else and stayed at “the first step”

New York. Baseball’s biggest investors appeared to be bankrupt.

The New York Mets relished their 175 days in the No. 1 spot, buoyed by their new billionaire owner, confident that Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer would lead them to glory and that Buck Showalter would make all the right moves.

But all that effort, tears and sweat ended with no champagne bubbles or ring win, but a one-shot shutout loss to a stunned crowd in a match in which Showalter even urged referees to check if the other team’s pitcher was using some sticky substance in the game to get a better grip on the ball.

“To be honest, it hurts. It really hurts,” Pete Alonso said after Sunday night’s 6-0 final loss to San Diego that ended the Mets’ return to the postseason just three games from the start of that return.

“It’s not just losing. It’s kind of a dissolution because every single guy in this clubhouse is really amazing. And it sucks that it’s not going to be the same group next year because you have free agency, trade possibilities,” he said.

Paul Alonso, left, and Buck Showalter, right, look to find out how Francisco Lindor (12) is feeling after he fouled over his knee in the fourth inning of Sunday’s game. ( frank franklin ii )

A day before the wild-card loss, pitcher Chris Bassitt thought about what it means to play in Gotham City.

“There is no more difficult city in our country to practice a sport,” he said. “New York is an absolute challenge every night.”

And now the Mets are in the line of fire, entering a winter of constant questioning of wrestling, strength and free agency. Possible free agents in the group include Jacob deGrom, Edwin Diaz, Brandon Nimmo, Seth Lugo, Adam Ottavino and Trevor May, and perhaps Bassitt and Taijuan Walker.

In his second season since buying the team that had been playing underfunded for years, owner Steve Cohen joined new general manager Billy Eppler in raising the payroll to $274 million, the first time the Mets have been baseball’s biggest investor. since 1989. Showalter was hired as a manager to change a culture that had been tolerant of immaturity and irresponsibility for too long.

The players responded by taking a 10 1/2-game lead in the NL East before June 1, awakening dreams of a championship to join Tom Seaver and Jerry Koosman’s 1969 Miracle Mets and the 1986 braggarts. led by Dwight Gooden, Darryl Strawberry, Keith Hernandez and Gary Carter.

Jeff McNeil reacts with frustration after striking out in an at-bat. The Mets only had one hit in Sunday’s game. ( frank franklin ii )

At a celebration party at the visiting team’s clubhouse in Milwaukee on Sept. 19, after Scherzer pitched six perfect innings to secure the Mets a postseason berth, Cohen said securing the first playoff trip since 2016 was “just the first step”.

“This is so much fun, right? I mean, it’s a lot better than losing,” Cohen said then. “I have high expectations.

I think this is a team that can go very far.”

But after being swept in Atlanta, they lost the NL East to the Braves, sending the 101-win Mets into a new round of the playoffs, the wild cards. Cohen was nowhere to be seen in the clubhouse yesterday after the season-ending loss.

Scherzer allowed four home runs to the Padres as the Mets lost Friday’s postseason opener 7-1, and deGrom’s 7-3 win Saturday wasn’t enough to spark a comeback. They were shut out for the fourth time since the All-Star break and batted .185 with six extra-base hits in the series, going 0-for-10 with two outs and runners in scoring position.

“It’s the worst day of the year,” Scherzer said. “This league does not forgive. Find a way to punch yourself in the face every time and you have to find a way to respond, come back and want more. That’s the life of being a Major League Baseball player. I wish everything would go well. I wish everything would work out for us, but most of the time, it doesn’t.”

Puerto Rican reliever Seth Lugo is one of several big names on the team who will be free agents at the end of the season. ( frank franklin ii )

Showalter, 66, managing his fifth team in his 21st season as a major league manager, has never made it to the World Series. He would engrave his name alongside Gil Hodges and Davey Johnson in Mets lore if he pushes this team to the top.

“Billy, Steve and I have been talking… we’re trying to do things that the fans can trust. Don’t just talk about it. But do it. There has been enough conversation. Not necessarily here, just generally,” Showalter said. “The fans don’t want any more conversation. They want action. That we play better”.

Winning a pair of Cy Young Awards, deGrom became a fan favorite because on bad days he was the team’s big silver lining. Now 34 years old, and after a season and a half of injuries, he is expected to opt out of his contract, forgo a $30.5 million salary for next year and become a free agent. He dismissed all questions about whether he thinks he’ll be back next season.

“I’m not going to discuss any of that. I have no idea,” she said.

In the minutes after the loss, Showalter had tried to ease his pain while stirring introspection.

“I think I told our players that I don’t want them to apologize for winning 101, 102 games,” he said. “Because it was what gave us the opportunity to do what we were able to do in the last three games. That’s all you get in return.”