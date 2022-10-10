The loves of the Kardashian-Jenner

The marriage between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has been one of the most followed among celebrities, but it is not the only popular relationship of the “socialite”.

Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian are the sisters with the shortest love history.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner have had several partners, and both have even been linked to Justin Bieber! But their official romances are others.

If there is a dynasty of celebrities that never goes down from the crest of the wave, that is the Kardashian-Jenner family. And it is that Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian; and Kylie and Kendall Jenner, are the five most popular sisters of their era.

In addition, the reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” makes the entire life of the Kardashian-Jenner lineage, both the sisters and their parents, public interest.

Thus, the comings and goings of family members with other artists are always the talk of the media. We review below all the love stories that the sisters of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have lived.

kim kardashian

The most famous of the sisters and one of the most sought-after personalities on the internet, Kim Kardashian, also has a long and intense love story (she was even seen kissing Cristiano Ronaldo!).

In fact, she rose to fame precisely when a sex tape with singer Ray J was made public in 2007. With Ray, Kardashian was from 2003 until shortly after the leak.

Before that, at just 19 years old, she ran away to marry music producer Damon Thomas, whom she divorced in 2003. In 2006 she was linked to singer Nick Lachey and in 2007 to musician and actor Evan Ross.

After that, she had a relationship with the American football player Reggie Bush from 2007 to 2009, but shortly after breaking up (and despite rumors of a relationship between her and rapper 50 Cent), they resumed their romance again until 2010.

After that, she spent just a couple of months with another player, Miles Austin, and was related to the model Gabriel Aubry, although Kim denied it.

In 2011, Kim Kardashian would say “I do” again, this time with NBA player Kris Humphries. They had been dating for 10 months as a couple, and yet they separated 72 days after their marriage, although the divorce did not become effective until 2013.

And then one of Kim Kardashian’s longest and most well-known relationships would come: the one she had with the controversial rapper Kanye West. They made their romance official in 2012, got engaged in 2013 and married in 2014.

By then, they already had a daughter together, who was born in 2013. In 2015, Kim gave birth to her second child. After that, the couple resorted twice to surrogacy to be parents again of a daughter in 2018 and a son in 2019.

However, in 2021 Kim and Kanye announced their separation and officially divorced in 2022.

From 2021 to 2022, Kim has been in a relationship with actor and comedian Peter Davidson, but in August they broke up for good.

kylie-jenner

On the Jenner side of the family, Kylie is arguably the most famous sister, and Kim Kardashian’s closest rival for being the star of the family (in fact, she has the most followers on Instagram).

And, as with the first, Kylie has also had several famous loves. Although, in her case, most of her partners have dedicated themselves to music and especially to rap.

In her adolescence, her first boyfriend was Ramsey IV, a young man now unknown although they say he is an independent musician.

However, her first known boyfriend was singer Cody Simpson, but little is known about that fleeting relationship they had in 2011.

In 2013, Kylie was linked to the young actor Jaden Smith, the son of Will and Jada Smith; but there was never any official confirmation since both before and after that supposed romance, they have been and continue to be good friends.

Between 2013 and 2014, Jenner was also in a relationship with rapper Lil Twist. And there are rumors that already in 2014 both she and her sister Kendall had a thing with Justin Bieberalthough there are no confirmations.

That same year there was a rumor about a relationship between Kylie and another rapper, Tyga, but the relationship was not confirmed until 2015 when the model was of legal age. They broke up in the spring of 2017.

In between, in a temporary break from Kylie and Tyga, she had an affair with Canadian rapper PartyNextDoor.

Since 2017, Kylie has been in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott. They had a daughter together in 2018, broke up in 2019, returned as a couple in 2021 and have had a daughter together in 2022.

kourtney kardashian

The oldest of the Kardashians has not had as long a history as her sister Kim. In fact, her longest relationship was with model and actor Scott Disick and viewers were able to see part of the story in the family reality show.

The couple started dating in 2006 and had an intermittent relationship full of ups and downs until they finally broke up in 2015. TThey have three children together, two girls born in 2009 and 2012 and a son born in 2014.

From 2017 to 2019, Kourtney found love again with model Younes Bendjima. At that time, around 2018, there was a rumor about a relationship between Kardashian and the “influencer” Luka Sabbath.

Her current partner is Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker whom she got engaged to in 2021 and married in 2022.

kendall-jenner

The other Jenner sister also has an interesting love journey in which she has been linked to various celebrities.

In 2014, rumors began linking her to singer Harry Styles, a former One Direction star, and they were confirmed in 2015. Although the relationship was brief, the friendship between them has continued.

Later, in 2015 Kendall Jenner had an affair during the summer of 2015 with another famous singer, Nick Jonas, from “The Jonas Brothers”.

After that, her next love was basketball player Jordan Clarkson, whom she dated in 2016, although, again, it was a fleeting story.

And back to music, rapper A$AP Rocky was the one who won Kendall’s heart next. They started dating in 2016 and their relationship was consolidated, although it was not considered entirely official, in 2017. But it was not a definitive romance either.

And it is that in 2017 Kendall returned to basketball, being related to the player Blake Griffin to the point that he broke up with his fiancée, Brynn Cameron, mother of his children. The relationship ended in 2018.

Model Anward Hadid, brother of Bella Hadid, was next. Although their relationship was not serious, they were seen kissing on several occasions during 2018.

In the summer of 2018 it was another basketball player who dated Kendall Jenner, specifically Ben Simmons, but they broke up in May 2019.

His last partner is another NBA player, Devin Booker, with whom he began a relationship in the summer of 2020. And despite the fact that their alleged breakup was announced in the summer of 2022, a few weeks later they showed that they are still together.

khloe kardashian

The youngest of the Kardashians has, again, a love story with fewer chapters than her sisters.

Her first known love was basketball player Lamar Odom, although Khloé filed for divorce in 2013 and, after several attempts at reconciliation for two years, it was signed in 2015 and made official in 2016. after Odom was in a coma for a while.

Between 2014 and 2015, Khloé was in a relationship with rapper French Montana. And then, also in 2015, she had a turbulent romance with basketball player James Harden, which ended in 2016.

After that he started a relationship with another basketball player, Tristan Thompson in 2016, which despite multiple rumors continues to this day.

In 2017 Khloé announced that she was pregnant with Tristan, and they had a daughter in 2018. That same year, photographs of the player’s infidelities led to a separation and subsequent reconciliation, to break again in 2019.

At the end of 2020 they got back together and got engaged, and this summer they had a child through surrogacy, which has been heavily criticized.

Despite rumors of a relationship between Khloe and actor Michele Morronethese have been denied.