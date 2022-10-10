Sports

The historical record that eliminated Albert Pujols never seen before in 119 years of MLB Playoffs

MLB

An all-time record set by the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated Albert Pujols and the St. Louis Cardinals from the 2022 Playoffs and had never been seen in the 119 years of the Postseason.

Albert Pujols with Cardinals in MLB 2022
© Joe Puetz/Getty ImagesAlbert Pujols with Cardinals in MLB 2022
The party was ready and the fans of St.Louis Cardinals began to celebrate what was going to be the first victory in the Wild Card Round of the MLB Playoffs 2022 against Philadelphia Phillies. And how not to do it, they were two outs away from achieving victory, but the historical record appeared that was key in the elimination of Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina and company.

Postseason games prior to the world series 1903 were considered exhibition by the MLB, so the historical record that eliminated Pujols and the Cardinals not seen in the 119 years of the Playoffs’ existence. It all happened in the ninth inning and just two outs to seal the victory!

in the plans of St.Louis Cardinals was securing the first game against the Philadelphia Phillies because they knew that for the second game a Aaron Nola dominant on the mound. The first part of the plan went perfectly after a more than outstanding outing by Colombian-born pitcher José Quintana, but in the ninth inning everything changed.

Ryan Helsley missed, Andre Pallante entered, but couldn’t get the entry at zero and the Phillies scored six runs with one out in the ninth inning of a 6-3 victory on October 7, 2022. Albert Pujols was a front-row spectator of Philadelphia’s all-time record that would end up being decisive in the elimination of the Cardinals.

As reported by Sarah Langs of MLB.com, the Philadelphia Phillies achieved the record for being the first team in MLB Postseason history who scores at least six runs in the ninth inning entering this inning after not scoring on the scoreboard. The historical mark that was not seen in the 119 years of the Playoffs was a hard and decisive blow in the elimination of Albert Pujols and St. Louis Cardinals.

