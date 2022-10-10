The great condition of Messi to agree to return to Barça

In recent weeks the possibility has arisen that Lionel Messi could return to FC Barcelona once his contract with Paris Saint-Germain ends, which could offer you a renewal for one more season and an optional course, in addition to a salary of 30 million euros per season. On the Barça side, it still remains to define what the definitive proposal will be.

Although the silence that the Argentine will maintain until the end of the World Cup and the affirmation of a journalist close to him have awakened the illusions of Barcelona fans, the board of directors must be meticulous when preparing its offer, since Messi has begun to settle better and better in the squad of the Parisian teamapart from the problems that the locker room has suffered.

Leo Messi could have the disposition to go back to being a culé, where he would withdraw from elite football as the fans would expect and could even make some economic ‘sacrifice’ to achieve it. But Barça must be more specific with its offer Regarding the sports section. This matter could be vital depending on the final decision of the captain of the ‘Albiceleste’.

What should Barça offer Messi?

While Leo can let go of a high salary, he would not be willing to negotiate his leading role in the field, something that Christophe Galtier’s team has already begun to gain after a difficult first season. The attacker has been much more comfortable, with good communication and chemistry with the rest of his teammates, increasingly committed to achieving the great goal of the season: the Champions League.

For this reason, Barcelona will have to analyze everything that would mean bringing back whoever was their player for so many seasons. The current squad, which combines experience and youth, has had to rebuild itself without him after his departure. A possible return of the Argentine would imply a great modification to the project of Xavi Hernández. Perhaps Messi, by then 37 years old, will have no problem adapting, but the planning could present delays.