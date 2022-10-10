The Government has received special petitions to supply fuel to the neighboring country

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, revealed that the Dominican Government has received special petitions to provide gas to the neighboring country because of the humanitarian crisis it faces, but they have not agreed.

“We have not received any official request from any government, yes, we have received particular petitions and we have not agreed to that, ”said the head of state at a press conference from the province of Dajabón in which he announced the acquisition of a series of military-grade vehicles and aircraft, and new measures, with the aim of reinforcing the defense of the country.

Abinader stressed that the Government cannot take particular actions to take a company or take fuel to a specific location.

So he pointed out that when they have an official request they will analyze it.

The United Nations (UN) and the Organization of American States (OAS) they have askedThe opening of a humanitarian corridor for the mobilization of fuel to Haiti before the kidnapping, by the main armed gangs, of the fuel warehouses in Haitian territory.

Abigail said that the ideal is to pacify the nation and prevent gangs from controlling Haitian ports.

“And that’s why the Haitian government is asking for help,” he said.