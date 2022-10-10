The epic revelation of Ricardo Cadena that could cost him his position in Chivas for Liga MX Clausura 2023

Ricardo Cadena, coach of Chivas de Guadalajara, revealed that the prestige of the institution is at stake in this playoff and that it is time for figures such as Fernando Beltrán, Alexis Vega and Roberto Alvarado to assume their leadership roles.

The technical director of Chivas de Guadalajara, Ricardo Cadena, revealed in an exclusive interview that this Sunday afternoon the prestige of the red and white institution is at stake in the match for the reclassification to Liguilla of the 2022 Opening Tournament of Liga MX and added that it is time for figures such as Fernando Beltrán, Alexis Vega and Roberto Alvarado appear and assume their stellar leadership roles on the court.

The Sacred Flock reaches this transcendental commitment of the playoff to the Fiesta Grande of Mexican soccer after settling for ninth place in the general table of positions and level on points with La Franja, which only due to better goal difference had the benefit of being hosts in this decisive duel by staying with the eighth step. What foreshadows another emotional outcome like the one left to posterity in the Apertura 2021, when everything was defined in an unforgettable penalty shootout.

Ricardo Cadena, as a former player and current Chivas coach, is clear: This Sunday there are many things at stake in the reclassification match for Liguilla, including his position, for which he referred in an interview with the TUDN network that “we risk the possibility of continuing to aspire to important things, the prestige of the institution, the player, the coaching staff is at stake, being the guys who take that step forward and not stay as the already merited“. A challenge that, if not met, could then cost him his position on the rojiblanco bench.

“We play many things. I know that this game is important, we must be demanding, of course I would like to overcome them and continue to aspire to important things, it is the least that this group and this institution deserve“. Richard Chain

The Chivas strategist, in an exclusive interview with Érick López of TUDN from Verde Valle, warned that stellar elements such as Fernando Beltrán, Alexis Vega and Roberto Alvarado must show that they are leaders on the pitch. He noted that “they have all the capacity to assume that role, I believe that with their quality, leadership and that good football; that possibility of being eligible for the institution, they must begin to assume that role, to believe it, to know that they have to raise their hands, guide, a new generation of soccer players, elements that emerged from the quarry, such as the line of defenses that we were talking about“.

The rojiblancos seek to avoid penalties in this playoff (TV Azteca Deportes)

Cadena, exclusively with TUDN, asserted that “a Pável Pérez, Sebastian Pérez (Bouquet), Lalo Torres, (Jesús) Orozco, (Luis) Olivas, Tiba (Gilberto Sepúlveda): they can guide, raise their hand. I would like more to be added, it is the part that leaves us with a nice feeling, I can say that the commitment they assume; they are here to raise their hands and assume that role, I think they are demonstrating it more firmly and frequently“.

