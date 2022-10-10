The Dodgers president’s warning about Julio Urías and company for the 2022 MLB Playoffs

On the eve of the start of the 2022 MLB Playoffs for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team’s president of operations issued a warning about Julio Urías and company in the Postseason.

After an exciting Wild Card Round in the MLB Playoffs 2022, Los Angeles Dodgers is getting closer to kicking off Postseason action beginning Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the National League Division Series. The team’s president of operations has already issued a warning about Julius Uriah and company.

The Dogers entered the Playoffs after a winning record in team history and with a run differential of +334 against their rivals that led them to have the fourth best mark in this statistic of all The majors since 1900. Urías and the franchise pitchers, largely responsible for this good performance.

Facing the Division Series that will play the best of three games, the Los Angeles Dodgers starting rotation would go with Julio Urías, Clayton Kershaw (order could be reversed) and Tyler Anderson for the first three matches. In the event that a fourth game is necessary, it would be played on Saturday, October 15, 2022, Tony Gonsolin he would be the starter with the most options.

waiting yes Dustin May manages to reach the Divisional Series of the MLB Playoffs 2022pitchers like Yency Almonte, Brusdar Graterol, Andrew Heaney, Tommy Kahnle, Craig Kimbrel, Chris Martin, Evan Phillips, David Price and Alex Vesia, would join Urías, Kershaw, Anderson and Gonsolin as the Dodgers pitchers who would make the warning from the president of team operations.

The Dodgers president’s warning about Urías and company for the MLB Playoffs

Although the Los Angeles Dodgers will be without pitchers like Walker Buehler (injury) and Trevor Bauer (sanction), Andrew Friedman, president of team operations, issued a strong and clear warning about Julius Uriah and company for MLB Playoffs 2022: “This is arguably going to be our deepest 13-man pitching staff and that’s without some guys.”