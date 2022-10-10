The DeLorean built to rock the future

It is an unprecedented version of the DeLorean created by a designer who decided to devise his own version of one of the most emblematic cars in the history of Hollywood cinema. It looks nothing like its original version and is totally different from the one that will arrive in a short time. Next, he discovers all the details of this car.

Since the middle of this year it has been confirmed that the DeLorean will be back and that the first units of the mythical car that made the movie famous “Return to the future” will begin production in 2024. It will be electric, and although it will maintain the essence of the 1985 edition, it will be produced under the name Alpha5as stated on the website.

However, there are some enthusiasts of the legendary model DMC-12 that they cannot wait or let their imagination run wild to make their own versions of the car that lasted over time. It is the case of the designer Thiago D3signwho has created a render called DeLorean Vision Black on the Behance.net platform.

It is a completely different variant of the next DeLorean and also from the original, which Professor Emmett Brown, aka Doc, (Christopher Lloyd) modified to travel through time. The car designed by Thiago D3sign refers to a spectacular supercar glued to the ground and that seems ready to hit the track or street.

How is the DeLorean

There are only exterior images of the car that merges into a black color with subtle red details. We can see a rear end with a retro-inspired taillight design, with an extended front end and a small grille. In that sense, the nose is elegant and compared to the original version it is narrower and a slightly wider hood.

Although there are no more data than those exposed, there are details of the one that will hit the streets in just under two years. This model called Alpha5 will be able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and have a top speed of 250 km/h. Which of all the versions of the DeLorean do you choose fanatic?

Images of the DeLorean

DeLorean Vision Black. Source: Behance.net.