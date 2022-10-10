The decision of US $ 10 million that Albert Pujols made after his retirement from the MLB

A gentleman in and out of the ball parks. Albert Pujols The next chapter of his life has already begun once the elimination of the St. Louis Cardinals from the MLB Playoffs 2022 and after retirement from the Major Leagues, ‘Machine’ made a $10 million decision in the Majors.

After signing with Los Angeles Angels for 10 years and $240 million dollars for the 2012 MLB season, Pujols was released on May 6, 2021 and, although it was not the best way to leave the team, everything seems to indicate that the player born in the Dominican Republic will return to California franchise.

Of course, not as a player… Albert Pujols He was clear in saying that, although he could play two or three more years if he put his mind to it, the 2022 MLB season was the last he played in Major League Baseball. Nevertheless, ‘Machine’ will continue to be linked to action in the Majors.

“A great asset for me in this organization”, said Perry Minasian, general manager of Los Angeles Angels, on Pujols on Thursday, October 6, 2022. One more sign that everything is on track for Albert’s $10 million decision to become a reality in the world of the MLB.

The decision of US $ 10 million that Pujols made after his retirement from the MLB

According to the Los Angeles Times portal, Albert Pujols made the decision to respect and comply his 10-year, $10 million personal services contract with the Los Angeles Angels despite the fact that Arte Moreno, owner of the team, intends to sell the franchise led by Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. “He plans to fulfill everything. He is excited to see who the new owner is.” a source told the aforementioned portal.