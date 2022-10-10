The curse that predicted the death of Carmen Salinas

Carmen Salinas and the curse that predicted her death

October 10, 2022 10:32 a.m.

Carmen Salinas was one of the most beloved actresses and comedians on Mexican television, we remember her for her role as “La Corcholata”, in addition to making several Mexican cinema films, not counting the soap operas in which she participated, and thanks to her roles as the mother of several and several actresses was called “The mother of soap operas.”

Unfortunately after almost a year of his death, due to a terrible stroke, speculations have arisen about a curse that predicted his death, as it is said that in the artistic world there is a theory known as “The Curse of the Three”, as some Internet users and entertainment fans believe in the legend that when an artist dies, he takes two other characters with him.

More entertainment news:

RICKY MARTIN AND THE MILLIONAIRE HE PAID FOR A PRIVATE ISLAND IN BRAZIL THAT YOU DIDN’T KNOW

THE RITUAL THAT CHESPIRITO DID WITH THE CHARACTERS OF “EL CHAVO DEL 8” IS REVEALED

Well, we must remember that before the departure of Carmen Salinas that November 9, there were two other events that shocked the entertainment world, the first artist to lose his life was the young Octavio Ocaña, better known as “Benito Rivers” on the 29th. of October 2021 whose death continues to be talked about, a few days later the actor Enrique Rocha, remembered as one of the best villains of soap operas, lost his life due to natural causes while he slept on November 7 of last year.

How and when did the so-called “Curse of the three” arise?

Theories about this curse, which is that after a famous person dies immediately in a row, two other characters are taken, all this arose in 1959 when a tragic accident took the lives of musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper since then, speculations have been known in this way, in Mexico 19 years ago with the death of three actresses, including Eugenio Derbez’s mother, the beliefs of this curse increased.