The country will not accept Haitian refugees

The Dominican president, Luis Abinader, announced this Sunday that his country will acquire six helicopters, another 10 aircraft and ground defense equipment to deploy them on the border with Haiti and assured that in “no way” would he accept the sending of refugees by that nation. .

The president affirmed that the war equipment that “will soon arrive in the country” represents the “largest purchase” of military vehicles made by the Dominican Republic since 1961, and that they include Spanish-made armored vehicles equipped with the latest generation of automatic weapons.

Abinader offered his statements from the city of Dajabón (northwest) bordering Haiti, where the Dominican government began the construction of a dividing perimeter fence last February, the first 54 kilometers of which are expected to be completed in the second quarter of next year.

The president described as “sensible, logical and patriotic” the decision of the Haitian Government to request the intervention of an international armed force in the face of the serious crisis in all orders that affects the neighboring country.

“We asked the international community a year ago, during our participation in the UN General Assembly, to come to the aid of Haiti, to help that country achieve peace,” said the head of state.

He gave assurances that the Dominican Republic will provide “all the facilities” in the diplomatic field for the work of the eventual international armed force that Haiti has requested.

DR will not receive refugees

“We understand that this international force will have the methods to prevent a massive migration of Haitian citizens to our country, because we, in that case, would block the border (…) it is very dangerous to receive refugees en masse, in no way,” Abinader warned.

He admitted that his country “has never had a defined immigration policy” and affirmed that “here there is a lot of hypocrisy with people who talk and say about immigration control,” but that later, he assured, they oppose it when their interests are affected.

“We have to focus on discussing a national migration pact, which is not just a matter for the government, it is for the whole of society, because if Haitians come it is because they find work here,” he added, referring to the Haitian workers who work in the fields. Dominican agriculture and construction, mainly.

Hundreds of thousands of Haitians reside in the Dominican Republic, most of them with irregular migratory status.

“In recent months, the Migration Directorate has deported the largest number of Haitian citizens than has been recorded in recent years,” said Abinader, who reiterated that his country has been the one that “greatest and most consistently” has offered help. humanitarian and other assistance to Haiti.

Abinader also announced wage increases for Dominican soldiers stationed on the border and the construction of 400 apartments for them in Dajabón.

Last Friday, the Haitian Official Gazette, Le Moniteur, published that the Council of Ministers authorized Prime Minister Ariel Henry to “request and obtain” from international partners “effective support for the immediate deployment of a specialized armed force.

The new helicopters will make it possible to effectively carry out tasks such as aerial reconnaissance and surveillance, tactical operations, personnel transportation, search and rescue, medical evacuations, cargo transportation, forest firefighting, and training.

The new equipment includes 21 armored personnel carriers and 4 anti-riot trucks to modernize the Dominican Republic Army fleet.