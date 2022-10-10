The beautiful actress and presenter who can dethrone Adamari López on Telemundo

October 09, 2022 7:21 p.m.

That Adamari López is one of the most beloved presenters on Hispanic television, however, according to strong rumors, her work would be at risk, since it is said that the program in which she is a presenter does not have enough ratings to stay afloat.

For what has been said that after the World Cup the program that Adamari is part of would come to an end. But Telemundo would bet on reality shows to raise the network’s rating, so it would be looking for personalities from Mexico to attract a larger audience.

So there is a strong rumor that the presenter Maribel Guardia would be the next to join the reality show “The House of the Famous 3” as reported by La Comadrita, a show influencer: “And speaking of The House of the Famous 3, already They told me who was required, “wrote the well-known influencer along with a photo of the Costa Rican.

Maribel Guardia has worked for decades on Televisa

But La Comadrita did not detail whether Maribel accepted this program. However, Internet users have already sentenced with their opinion and considered that Maribel has no need to get into this scandalous program.