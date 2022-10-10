The awkward request that made Shakira FURIOUS in a NEW meeting with Gerard Piqué | VIDEO

Since Shakira announced his separation from Gerard Piqué, the Colombian singer has not been able to rebuild her life in a normal way since at every step she takes she is captured by the paparazzi. Recently the singer was seen at a baseball game of her son Milan, however, the Barranquillera did not expect to go through a awkward request which put her furious in this new meeting with the Barcelona footballer.

And it is that, before the awkward request, Shakira reacted very annoyed since her parents were involved. sons Sasha and Milan, something that the Colombian did not like and did not hesitate to turn around to stop attending to her fans who gathered outside the baseball stadium, this scene was recorded in a video that they have already shared on social networks and has gone viral.

During the new meeting that it got Shakira and with Gerard Piqué at his son Milan’s baseball game, the Colombian interpreter of ‘Te Felicito’ had a awkward request who put it furious after listening to it and it all had to do with a video that his fans recorded and that has also caused a stir on social networks.

It should be noted that during said baseball game, Shakira She was very flexible with all her fans and gave some photos to those who approached her, the singer looked as charismatic as ever. The interpreter who recently uploaded an enigmatic phrase to her networks that says “it was the fault of the monotony”; she did not refuse to grant greetings for those who approached her, however, there was a uncomfortable petition what did he put furious to the singer since her parents were involved sons.

A fan approached to ask for a photo Shakira and she accepted, but it was one of her sons the one who took it and even joked telling the fan that it was 10 thousand euros. In the video you can hear how in the background a person yelled at his son: “send it to your dad”; which put the Colombian furious and left the premises.

In the video can be seen as Shakira walks away from the baseball field carrying his sons hand in hand, making it clear that it is uncomfortable petition It was not to the liking of the singer and she even put it furious in this new meeting what did you have with Gerard Pique. Both the singer and the soccer player have made it clear that they do not like that they mess with her children, so this comment was not to the liking of the artist.