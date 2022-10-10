Entertainment

The awkward request that made Shakira FURIOUS in a NEW meeting with Gerard Piqué | VIDEO

Since Shakira announced his separation from Gerard Piqué, the Colombian singer has not been able to rebuild her life in a normal way since at every step she takes she is captured by the paparazzi. Recently the singer was seen at a baseball game of her son Milan, however, the Barranquillera did not expect to go through a awkward request which put her furious in this new meeting with the Barcelona footballer.

And it is that, before the awkward request, Shakira reacted very annoyed since her parents were involved. sons Sasha and Milan, something that the Colombian did not like and did not hesitate to turn around to stop attending to her fans who gathered outside the baseball stadium, this scene was recorded in a video that they have already shared on social networks and has gone viral.

