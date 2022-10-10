Surprised Chocolate MC arrested in Tampa

Cuban reggaeton singer Yosvanis Arismin Sierra Hernández known as “Chocolate MC” was arrested again on Saturday in Tampa and faces five charges, some of them prior to this new incarceration.

“Chocolate MC” has current charges of domestic violence but was also wanted for escaping from the police and driving with a canceled driver’s license.

According to public police documents, the arrest was made in Hillsborough County in Tampa, but the warrant was issued in another location that has not been specified.

Sierra Hernández is accused of:

Domestic violence by strangulation.

Kidnapping and false arrest of an adult.

Aggravated assault and bodily harm or disability.

Escape and try to run away from the police.

Driving with a suspended or canceled license.

Chocolate MC was arrested in October 2021 after his bail expired without having appeared in court for a pending case with his former partner, the young Cuban Cynthia Cortés.

The musician was accused “of domestic violence with strangulation, kidnapping, causing bodily harm to a person and causing a disability.”

Also known as “El Rey del Reparto”, he achieved freedom in March 2022 after even declaring himself on a hunger strike, although apparently he did not close his legal affairs.

In recent months, the life of the Cuban singer seemed calmer, in the midst of a new relationship and even with a lucrative contract signed for half a million dollars.

“First of all I want to thank everyone who trusted me from scratch, my family, my colleagues and also my haters, because they also motivated me to continue after my dream. I told him that I was going to be a billionaire and model of the Puma, I predicted it and today I can shout to the world that I fulfilled it, or I am almost almost fulfilling it,” said the musician last September.