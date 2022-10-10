Stop putting Santander with Chivas and avoid a fart: Luis GarcíaMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

The designation of Luis Enrique Santander to whistle Chivas in the Repechage “It was all a fart”, that’s how Luis García Postigo literally said itthe well-known TV Azteca analyst during the game against Puebla, in which the whistleblower very tightly annulled a goal against the Pueblans for offside and did not sanction what seemed like two penalties against the Flock.

With the background of that Liga MX Final in 2017 in which his arbitration work influenced the coronation of Guadalajara against Tigres, Santander was pointed out by Doctor García in the transmission, even “putting him to think” about certain decisions that, from his point of view, were favorable to Puebla and the Nazarene omitted.

“To the Referees Commission: Stop playing Santander when Chivas play, period! Let’s avoid suspicions, stop playing Santander when Guadalajara plays and you avoid a fart“The Doctor shouted in the broadcast to the surprise of Christian Martinoli and Jorge Campos.

throughout the game, Doctor García was very critical of the arbitration workpunctually in the annulled goal to the Camoteros for offside course, of which he said: “The player’s sideburn is the only thing ahead”in addition to the actions in the red and white area with the hand of Gilberto Sepúlveda and a blow by Jesús Sánchez that were not sanctioned as a penalty or even reviewed in the video arbitration.

Christian Martinoli supported the observation of his microphone partner when pointing out that he can lend himself to “suspicion and bad thoughts” by the history of Santander with the Flocka club that until this 2022 whistled again as a local after that game at the Akron Stadium that defined the title for those then led by Matías Almeyda.

Despite the controversy with the presentation of the Nazarene in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, the Puebla advanced to the Liguilla after dispatching Guadalajara on penaltieswith Canelo Angulo failing the only charge of the entire round that condemned the people of Guadalajara to another failure.

