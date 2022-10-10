Soccer players who finish their loans and must report to Club América

The America club It currently has one of the best squads in the entire Liga MX, something that became clear during the regular phase of the Apertura 2022 tournament, since we were in first place in the General Table. However, the Americanist board cannot afford to rest, which is why it is already planning what the next season will be and there are several important decisions to be made.

One of those decisions is about what will be done with some footballers who are on loan to other teams, who still have a contract with our team and who did not enter into plans for this season. Some of them are elements that have had a good level in their loaned teams and could have some chance of joining the Eagles again.

They must report in Coapa after finalizing their loans

This is the case for items like Nicholas Benedetti who is on loan with him Mazatlan FCfrom the Ecuadorian Renato Ibarra who is with the Xolos from Tijuana and the young Mexican Ramon Juarezwho has fought with the Athletic San Luis. Although at the moment it seems very difficult for any of them to return to Coapa, the Colombian would be the one with the most possibilities, due to his good level during the last year.

It would be very difficult for Ramón to have another opportunity in Coapa, although with the renovation that is planned for the Americanist defense, he is the second one who would have more chances. For his part, the Ecuadorian Renato Ibarra He has almost zero chances of being able to wear the jersey of the biggest team in Mexico again, in the future.