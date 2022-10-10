Shakira’s hint to Piqué?

Though Shakira He has not shared further details about his breakup with the footballer Gerard Piquéevery publication he has made in the expectation campaign of his new album has been related to the separation of the Colombian singer. On this Saturday afternoon, a post on Twitter sparked this type of comment again among the fans: “I never said anything, but it hurt me. I knew this would happen,” Shakira said, accompanying her tweet with a short video.

The piece would be part of his new clip, called Monotony, and although that seems evident, the comments related to possible infidelities of Piqué, in addition to his new partner, Clara Chia Martithey have not been waiting.

in various interviewsShakira has named this episode as the darkest of her life. However, the elaboration of his new album seems to have no limits. The singer has said, “Every time I go into the studio to tweak a verse or mix a song that’s almost done, I end with good music.”