Entertainment

Shakira’s hint to Piqué?

Photo of CodeList CodeList2 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

Though Shakira He has not shared further details about his breakup with the footballer Gerard Piquéevery publication he has made in the expectation campaign of his new album has been related to the separation of the Colombian singer.

On this Saturday afternoon, a post on Twitter sparked this type of comment again among the fans: “I never said anything, but it hurt me. I knew this would happen,” Shakira said, accompanying her tweet with a short video.

The piece would be part of his new clip, called Monotony, and although that seems evident, the comments related to possible infidelities of Piqué, in addition to his new partner, Clara Chia Martithey have not been waiting.

in various interviewsShakira has named this episode as the darkest of her life. However, the elaboration of his new album seems to have no limits. The singer has said, “Every time I go into the studio to tweak a verse or mix a song that’s almost done, I end with good music.”

And he added: “Right now I feel creative, And I feel like it’s an amazing avenue for me to make sense of things.” These messages have been accompanied by other publications, probably related to his new production, that arouse varied hypotheses about the reasons for their breakup among Internet users.

“It wasn’t your fault…”, “Neither mine” and “It was the monotony’s fault” are counted among the phrases published by the singer. “I want to be here for the people who have shown me all their love and support. That’s my biggest engine right now.”was the last thing he posted on his Instagram account.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList2 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

the actor Andrés García was hospitalized again, after a second fall

2 weeks ago

Karely Ruiz proclaims herself queen of style in tight floral mini dress

5 days ago

Ana Celia Sosa Arce, Miss Puerto Rico 1962, dies

1 week ago

Anthony Santos announces concert November 16 at Sans Soucí

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button