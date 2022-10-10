Shakira shares lyrics of new song: I never said anything, indirect Piqué – International Soccer – Sports
Screenshot ESPN, AFP
The barranquillera surprised all her followers with a short but powerful message.
October 09, 2022, 09:10 AM
The separation of Gerard Piqué and Shakira is still news.
With each passing day, the ‘paparazzi’ reveal new details of both the before, the now and even the after in the relationship between the Barcelona Football Club player and the singer from Barranquilla.
This week, after Ozuna’s mention of Shakira and Piqué’s separation in his new song ‘I think of you’ became known, the artist herself surprised all her followers with a couple of enigmatic messages:
“It wasn’t your fault…” was the first.
“Neither mine,” the second.
Now, in what appears to be the lyrics to his new song, Shakira dropped another dart.
‘I knew this would happen’
“I never said anything, but it hurt me. I knew this would happen”, It was the phrase that Shakira shared accompanying a fragment of a video clip that would be from her next release: ‘Monotonia’.
Although some fans of the singer have related the phrase to Piqué, many others say that it is part of the chorus of said song, the single with which Shakira would reappear after a few months of musical inactivity.
