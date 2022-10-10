Entertainment

Shakira shares lyrics of new song: I never said anything, indirect Piqué – International Soccer – Sports

Photo of CodeList CodeList3 seconds ago
0 0 3 minutes read

close


close

AUTO PLAY

Shakira and Piqué confirmed their separation after several rumorsThe Colombian singer Shakira and the Spanish footballer of FC Barcelona Gerard Piqué announced their separation on Saturday, ending a sentimental history of more than a decade that made them one of the most famous couples in the world of entertainment.

Shakira and Pique

Screenshot ESPN, AFP

The barranquillera surprised all her followers with a short but powerful message.

The separation of Gerard Piqué and Shakira is still news.

With each passing day, the ‘paparazzi’ reveal new details of both the before, the now and even the after in the relationship between the Barcelona Football Club player and the singer from Barranquilla.

This week, after Ozuna’s mention of Shakira and Piqué’s separation in his new song ‘I think of you’ became known, the artist herself surprised all her followers with a couple of enigmatic messages:

“It wasn’t your fault…” was the first.

“Neither mine,” the second.

Now, in what appears to be the lyrics to his new song, Shakira dropped another dart.

(You can read: ‘Send it to your dad’: scene between Shakira and her son for which they point to Piqué).

‘I knew this would happen’

Shakira, heart in a new song
Photo:

Screenshots

I never said anything, but it hurt me. I knew this would happen”, It was the phrase that Shakira shared accompanying a fragment of a video clip that would be from her next release: ‘Monotonia’.

Although some fans of the singer have related the phrase to Piqué, many others say that it is part of the chorus of said song, the single with which Shakira would reappear after a few months of musical inactivity.

(We recommend: The incredible basketball boy who breaks records and makes history in Colombia).

More sports news

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList3 seconds ago
0 0 3 minutes read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Hold your breath before knowing the millionaire fortune that Doña Florinda won in “El Chavo del 8”

4 days ago

The forbidden love of Erika Buenfil who lived the worst nightmare and ended up losing everything

2 weeks ago

Jorge Rivero reappears unrecognizable and sends a message to Andrés García

2 weeks ago

Spotify honors Daddy Yankee with a statue that immortalizes him in the Chilean capital

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button