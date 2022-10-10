Shakira opens her heart and shares a painful image

During this 2022 Shakira He has experienced different sensations found in various episodes of his life. The Colombian singer had to deal with her professional success and her personal problems at the same time. The first difficult situation that she experienced in her life was her separation from her ex-partner. Gerard Piqué. through the song “Congratulations” He explained how he felt inside.

Once again the singer born in Barranquilla used music to express her feelings. For a few days on her official Instagram account feed, Shakira He began to surprise his fans with various phrases that speak of his current moment. They describe what the interpreter of the song feels “I like it”.

The first phrase that Shakira shared.

The first sentence you shared Shakira it was: “It wasn’t your fault…”a few days later he posted: “Neither mine”. Until that moment, everyone thought that she was talking about the conflict that she had with her ex. Gerard Piqué. A couple of days ago the Colombian posted: “It was the monotony’s fault.”

With this third sentence, Shakira revealed that they were part of his new song “Monotony” that he recently recorded with the Puerto Rican Ozuna. However, this does not mean that it is not dedicated to Gerard Piqué If not the opposite. A source close to the Latin singer revealed that Shakira he is expressing himself through his music.

One of the most recent posts of the talented Colombian was the one that caught everyone’s attention. With a painful video, the singer of the song “Congratulations” He opened his heart and shared a phrase that went viral online: “I never said anything, but it hurt me. I knew this would happen.”