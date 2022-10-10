Entertainment

Shakira opens her heart and shares a painful image

During this 2022 Shakira He has experienced different sensations found in various episodes of his life. The Colombian singer had to deal with her professional success and her personal problems at the same time. The first difficult situation that she experienced in her life was her separation from her ex-partner. Gerard Piqué. through the song “Congratulations” He explained how he felt inside.

Once again the singer born in Barranquilla used music to express her feelings. For a few days on her official Instagram account feed, Shakira He began to surprise his fans with various phrases that speak of his current moment. They describe what the interpreter of the song feels “I like it”.

