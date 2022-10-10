Schedules for the 2022 Opening Quarterfinals announced

The key between Monterrey and Cruz Azul stands out in the first round of the Liguilla, in addition Puebla seeks to eliminate another great against America

On Sunday afternoon the crossings were defined in the Quarter finals of the league in the Opening 2022 with the dramatic victory on penalties of Puebla about the Chivas at the Cuauhtemoc Stadium.

With that result, Pueblaeighth place in the general table, will face the leader Americawhile Monterey will cross paths with Blue Cross, Santos Laguna in view of Toluca Y Pachuca against tigers.

America, Monterey, Saints Y Pachuca They obtained the ticket to the direct elimination round thanks to occupying the first four places in the general table. For their part, Puebla, Cruz Azul, Toluca and Tigres had to go through the Repechage round, where they eliminated Chivas, León, Juárez and Necaxa, respectively.

Next, we present to you how the Schedule for crosses of Quarter finals.

First leg: Wednesday, October 12, 7:06 p.m. (8:06 p.m. ET), Cuauhtémoc Stadium

Second leg: Saturday, October 15, 8:06 p.m. (9:06 p.m. ET), Estadio Azteca

Just last September 30 they faced each other on the last day of the Regular Phase of the Opening 2022day on which America won 1-2 to Puebla at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium with goals from Roger Martínez and Álvaro Fidalgo, while Israel Reyes scored the only goal for the local team.

Liga MX announced the schedules for the quarterfinal matches of the Liguilla. ESPN

However, now, after the recess received by the Eagles for finishing as leaders and with the triumph of the Stripe against the Chivas, they will meet again, but in Quarter finals in search of the ticket that puts them in the antechamber of the Grand finale of Mexican soccer.

First leg: Wednesday, October 12, 9:06 p.m. (10:06 p.m. ET), Estadio Azteca

Second leg: Saturday, October 15, 6:06 p.m. (7:06 p.m. ET), BBVA Stadium

The only defeat that Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez has with Blue Cross it was against Monterey on Matchday 13 of Opening 2022in which the scratched They kept the three points that were disputed at the BBVA Stadium with a score of 3-2 with goals from Jesús Gallardo, Luis Romo and Germán Berterame, due to the goals scored by the Machine with Rodolfo Rotondi and Uriel Antuna.

Monterey went straight to the Quarter finalsafter finishing second in the Regular Phase of the tournament, while Blue Cross He had to play the Repechage, which he won against León and is now among the top eight in Mexican soccer.

First leg: Thursday, October 13, 7:06 p.m. (8:06 p.m. ET), Nemesio Díez Stadium

Return: Sunday, October 16, 7:06 p.m. (8:06 p.m. ET), Santos Model Corona Territory

During the Regular Phase they met on the fourth day at the Nemesio Díez Stadium, where Toluca took advantage of the local condition to beat Saints with a score of 2-1 with goals from Leonardo Fernández and Jordan Sierra, while Hugo Rodríguez scored for the visitors.

Tolucawhich finished in sixth position, passed the reclassification round without problems after beating Juárez 3-0, thus reaching the Quarter finals where will he face Saintsa team that directly accessed said instance due to its position in the general table.

First leg: Thursday, October 13, 9:06 p.m. (10:06 p.m. ET), Estadio Universitario

Second leg: Sunday, October 16, 9:06 p.m. (10:06 p.m. ET), Estadio Hidalgo

In the regular phase of Opening 2022, Pachuca won 2-0 against tigers at the Hidalgo Stadium with a brace from Nicolás Ibáñez, who later helped the Argentine become the tournament’s scoring champion.

tigers scratched the direct classification zone, but could not get into the top four of the general table, so they played the playoff against Necaxa, which they beat 2-0 to reach the Quarter finalswhere the faces will be seen again before Pachuca.