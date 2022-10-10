Saivion Smith suffered a dramatic neck injury with the Lions

The veteran safety collided with Hunter Henry and was left lying on the field, an ambulance took him to the hospital

Dramatic moments were experienced at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, this Sunday afternoon after safety Saivion Smith suffered a neck injury during the first quarter of the game between the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots.

On the Patriots’ second offensive play, on second and 9 from their 44-yard line, quarterback Bailey Zappe connected with Hunter Henry for a 23-yard gain, however, when he tried to leave the line of scrimmage, the tight end collided with the head of Saivion Smithwho tried to prevent him from continuing his route, moments later the defensive back fell to the grass and did not get up.

The safety was tended to for several minutes on the outfield grass as he lay motionless. The medical staff placed him on a stretcher and a ambulance entered for him to transport him directly to the hospital.

The Lions reported that Saivion Smith had suffered a neck injury and was in a local hospital.

After the incident, stadium security personnel allowed a person in Lions clothing to walk down the field and then up onto the ambulance to accompany Saivion Smithwho was starting his first career game after being lifted from the practice squad on Saturday.

Saivion Smith was taken by ambulance from Gillette Stadium and transported to a local hospital. Getty Images

Saivion Smith24, came to the NFL in 2019 as an undrafted free agent after playing in college at Alabama.

Initially signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he has also spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers.

After the injury of Saivion Smiththe Patriots continued to drive the drive and capped it off with a 37-yard field goal by Nick Folk to take a temporary 3-0 lead.