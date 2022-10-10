Russell Wilson has a partial tear near the shoulder

The Broncos quarterback played injured against the Colts and is not expected to need surgery to repair it

The field marshal of the Denver Broncos, Russell Wilsonplayed Thursday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, and three quarters of the previous game against the Las Vegas Raiders, while dealing with a partial tear near his right shoulderaccording to sources.

Wilson He suffered the injury early in the second quarter of the loss to Las Vegas during a game in which he threw for two touchdowns and scored once on the ground.

Doctors diagnosed the injury in the days before the game against the Colts. Wilson did not train until Wednesday, a day before Denver host Indianapolis. She was listed on the injury report as questionable with a sprained shoulder.

It is not expected that Wilson need surgery on shoulder, according to sources. He is expected to be ready to play in the next game of the broncos next week on “Monday Night Football” against the Los Angeles Chargers, even though he’s not expected to be 100 percent. Doctors believe the injury could persist for multiple weeks, the sources said.

Russell Wilson played through the shoulder injury during the loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Getty Images

Wilson played through the injury Thursday night before traveling to Los Angeles on Friday, as reported by the NFL Network, to receive an injection in the shoulder hoping that, between that treatment and rest, he’ll feel and play better.

Wilson he completed 21 of 39 passes for 274 yards, two interceptions and no touchdowns in Thursday’s 12-9 overtime loss. Subsequently, Wilson took the blame for the loss and mentioned his injury at the shoulder.

“You have to look at this, I have to look at this and see where I can improve,” he declared. Wilson Thursday night. “She was obviously fighting with [la lesión en] the shoulder and all of that, I was just trying to play fast. We should have won that game. We should have won it. Like I said, it’s up to me. What I know is that I’ve been through tough times before. I’ve overcome obstacles, I’ve been through challenges, I’ve had ups and downs. Lots of ups, lots of downs, and I’ve never gotten discouraged.”

On Friday, the head coach of the broncosNathaniel Hackett confirmed that left tackle Garett Bolles (leg/ankle) and cornerback Ronald Darby (knee) will miss the rest of the season.

Information from Jeff Legwold was used in the writing of this note.