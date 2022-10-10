Ricardo Ferretti had already warned what his position would be with Pumas UNAM

As the results were not given to the UNAM Pumas, the rumors about the possible departure of Andrés Lillini and in turn the arrival of Ricardo Ferretti became bigger and bigger. That’s why, A few weeks ago, they asked Tuca as a result of the leaks and what he would do if the National University Club went looking for him.

“It is one of the four institutions, it is to name the four great soccer players in Mexico. Who would not want to have the opportunity to lead Pumas?”Said the Brazilian, who, by the way, also played for Auriazul during his time as a professional soccer player, in an interview he gave to the international sports chain ESPN.

On the same subject, Ricardo Ferretti added: ”I already had two chances. One in my beginning and another in which he was in a difficult situation and the worst. I was in last place in the percentage and being able to reach Champion is a great thing, but Naturally, if there was an opportunity, who wouldn’t? Who would turn down an opportunity to lead such a large institution?”.

Details would remain for the arrival of Ricardo Ferretti

Ricardo Ferretti is the one appointed to occupy the position vacated by the departure of Andrés Lillini as coach of the UNAM Pumas men’s first team. El Tuca would arrive with Guillermo Vázquez (also a former Pumas coach) as assistant and would start what would be his third stage as helmsman of the university team.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Dale Azul y Oro allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!