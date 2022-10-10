Ricardo Cadena has ‘conviction’ in continuing with ChivasMediotiempo

Eduardo Dominguez

Richard Chain has the illusion of keep in the technical direction of Chivasbut you know it’s a decision which will correspond exclusively to their managersin which the elimination in the round of Repechagewhich was openly recognized as a failure by the helmsman, who had as his first obligation to lead the club to the classification.

“I must be evaluated by my board and they are going to analyze if I should continue. We have taken precautions in the different scenarios, we have thought about the continuity, the preseason is ready and things have been taken care of in different areas. For the rest I have to wait to see if there is an option to continue.

“I find myself firm in conviction and there are many things that I can highlight and that are positivewhich make me strong and make me feel capable of continuing, but it will be my directive that will determine it”, commented the strategist at a press conference.

String thanked the delivery of their boys throughout the contest, in which there was a constant growthwith the exception that they lacked hone in definitionwhich was the Herd Achilles Tendon throughout the semester.



“My team never stopped moving forwardof searching, he never gave up, he didn’t give up on the pitch; that fighting spirit leaves me, that must be one of the virtues, of the essence that it must have Chivas. Unfortunately, the series of penalties does not allow us to continue with our aspirations, he commented.

He exonerated Canelo Angulo

Regarding the sentence awarded by Jesus Anglewhich led to the elimination of the rojiblanco team, String pointed out that mistakes are part of the professionso you have nothing to complain about.

“We are human beings and at some point we can miss a penalty; Nobody wants to, but those who stop are the ones who have that possibility. Today everyone stood up with that mentality and he is one of them. I know he is hurt for having missed the penalty and that he will not be the first nor the last to shoot”.

