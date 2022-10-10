Revenge, Geraldine Bazán very affectionate with love from Irina Baeva’s past

Geraldine Bazan and Irina Baeva

October 09, 2022 9:26 p.m.

One of the most famous and controversial couples right now in Mexican entertainment is undoubtedly that of Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva. Two celebrities who undoubtedly attract attention for their talents and also for their multiple attractions that melt more than one of their fans.

A relationship that seemed made in heaven but that the rumors of infidelity on both sides could put an end to it, since various media have reported that the two could have broken their marriage commitment. It would not be the first time for Soto, since that would have been the reason why he ended up with the mother of his children, Geraldine Bazán.

The rumors have continued and although Soto and Baeva have come out to deny everything, there are many people who have not ended up believing them. On the other hand, Bazán has not hidden his “joy” for these problems, with a like that escaped him and taking into account the fact that Irina was singled out as the third in discord.

And Geraldine now dances with Baeva’s ex-boyfriend

Palomares and Bazán dancing

“They look good together”, “New couple?,” were some of the comments when seeing Geraldine with this heartthrob who is Emmanuel Palomares, Irina’s boyfriend for 2 years and separating to focus on their careers.