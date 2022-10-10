The former Haitian first lady, Michele B. Duvalier, summoned the prime minister yesterday Ariel Henry to present “resignation” from the head of government, if you have been “forced” to sign a request from foreign forces to address the humanitarian crisis in their country.

Michele’s request, published on his Twitter social network account, has attached a flyer with photos of 19 political figures who have served in high-ranking administration positions, now unified in related proposals to settle the crisis.

”If you have been ‘forced’ to sign this request for ‘international support to face the humanitarian crisis’ resign!, you and your government, resign now before the boots arrive,” writes the former tyrant’s widow.

Born in Cap Haitien on January 15, 1950, from a wealthy family, she was wife of former President for Life Jean-Claude Duvalier. Both went into exile in France after the resignation of the former dictator, on February 17, 1986.

Looking for an exit

The images inserted in the former first lady’s message are of 19 citizens who, according to her, favor the occupation of the country.

These figures are influential politicians and former senior officials with experience in handling public management.

That group would have already signed a pact that outlines five components that, they say, constitute commitments to “allow the advent of a new era that enables the economy and social and human progress in Haiti.”

This commits all former Presidents of the Republic and Prime Ministers to do “everything possible to calm tensions within their groups of supporters, through various speeches and actions.”

Part of the signatories are Jean-Michel Auguste, Jocelyn Jean, Thomas Jacques, Edwine Blaise, William Pierre, Louis-Naud Pierre, Mathias Pierre, Ricot Pierre-Louis, Jean-Claude Verdier and Pierre-Raymond Dumas, Antoine Fleurant, Marie- France A. Laleau, Donald Joseph, Myriam Fethiere, Bentley Douceur, John Kelly Cenat, Pascal Jerry Alexandre, Carlo Marcelin, and Wilson Laleau.

Towards the capture of the capital

The “Izo” gang and its men already control the southern entrance of the capital, together with the “Ti Lapli” gang, and now intends to expand its actions and take control of the northern entrance to Port-au-Prince.

The situation is very critical because the capital’s bay has already been under the control of gangs for more than a year, including that of “Izo”, and those of Ti Gabriel, “Chen Mechan”, those of Canaan and the G-9 coalition.

executive kidnapped

The CEO of the SAM ambulance company, Ralph Senécal, has been kidnapped by the powerful band “400 Mawozo”according to press reports from Port-au-Prince.

The contractor was kidnapped along with his driver, André Bazin, and in exchange for his release the armed gang is demanding a large sum of money.

landing and attack

Last Friday, more than 50 men from the “Izo” gang, which operates from the Dieu commune, landed by sea and attacked the facilities of an old flour mill in the country.

This production structure is close to the port and free zone of Lafiteau, at the northern exit of Port-au-Prince.

“We are very worried; the bandits, more than fifty, are determined”I quote the diary from your informant’s comment.

Marine forces were unable to enter the area and opted to withdraw.

creepy crime

The transport sector is horrified by the cruel murder of one of its members, Robenson Louis, which occurred in the commune of Croix-des-Bouquets.

Members of the “400 Mawozo” gang, before his execution, cut off his arms and feet, left him to bleed to death, and then set him on fire.

The widow

Back to Haiti.

Following the devastating 2010 earthquake, Michèle returned to Haiti with a rescue team to search for her younger brother, Rudy Bennett, who was staying at the Hotel Montana at the time of the quake. He was found dead and buried immediately. Her cousin Igor also died in the earthquake.

In 2011, he revisited Haiti to participate in the commemoration of the first anniversary of the earthquake at the ruins of Hotel Montana.

And after the death of Jean-Claude Duvalier, on October 4, 2014, Michèle returned to her country and attended the wake as well as the funeral, along with her children Nicolas and Anya-Michèle.

Resolution du Sénat plaintiff au Premier Minister de fait le Roi Henry @DrArielHenry of surseoir à l’exécution de la résolution prise en Conseil des Ministres le 7 Oct 2022 sur le déploiement d’une force étrangère armée ?? pic.twitter.com/GHJLxfvek2 — Michele B. Duvalier (@mbduvalier) October 10, 2022