Rafael Santos Borré tutored Carlos Antonio Vélez: journalist retracted court order on air | football curiosities

Carlos Antonio Vélez had to retract on air this Friday, October 7, because a footballer, figure of the Colombian National Team, has filed a guardianship that ruled against the renowned sports journalist.

Vélez had to rectify himself by order of a Colombian court. What happened? Be careful, it was neither James Rodríguez nor former soccer player Carlos Valdés, with whom he has had serious controversies in recent times.

The protection action was filed by the attorney for Rafael Santos Borrefootballer of Eintracht Frankfurt, and his wife, the journalist Ana Cecilia Caicedofor statements in Vélez’s opinion space on his radio program ‘Planet Soccer’on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Borré and Caicedo considered that what the journalist said was a “disclosure of inaccurate information due to claims made without any basis”, and they went to the Bogota justice.

Vélez took responsibility for what was stated a little over two months ago, retracting such information and taking into account the court order that arrived at RCN Radio. However, he made it clear that does not share at all what was determined by the Bogota court, and decided to challenge the determinationwhich is awaiting the response to the ruling issued by the Superior Court of Bogotá.