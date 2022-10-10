Puerto Rican pilot makes her way at American Airlines

Puerto Rican pilot Camilla Decamps Villafañe saw her dream come true when, in January of this year, she began flying for American Airlines as first officer in the Boeing 737 fleet, which flies throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, South America and the Caribbean, including Puerto Rico.

Decamps Villafañe, 25, is from Gurabo and has played with airplanes since she was little. Her passion for the aeronautical world was so great that she often asked her parents to take her to the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport to see the planes taking off.

With the goal of flying for a commercial airline, The young woman began university studies in 2014 to complete a bachelor’s degree in Aircraft Systems Administration at the School of Aeronautics of the Interamerican University of Puerto Rico.

While completing the theoretical classes, Decamps Villafañe took the required flight lessons to become certified as a pilot.

recognized that the biggest obstacle to his career was financial, due to the burden of studies and laboratories, but said that “it is important to investigate scholarships and available aid.” Among these aids, there is the one offered by the American Airlines Cadet Academy.

Camilla A. Decamps Villafañe (Supplied)

“This is one of the messages that we must take the most to young people. It’s not easy, but the results make all the effort and time worth it,” he said in a press release.

Decamps Villafañe is expected to begin flying to new international destinations in the near future, such as Cartagena, Colombia; Quito, Ecuador and Cozumel, Mexico.

However, he indicated that the flexibility of his career allows him to travel consecutively to Puerto Rico, where his relatives are.

In the pilot’s opinion, “there is no better time to be in this race”. Recently, The new day reported that airlines face a shortage of pilots, so some are increasing the salary and making changes in the benefits of these professionals.

“This is why I extend an invitation to everyone who is interested in flying. It’s a great industry, with something for all tastes and passions, that rewards everyone who participates well. Being able to get up happy to go to work is priceless.”, he expressed.

In addition to the Aeronautics School of the Interamerican University, in Puerto Rico there is an Aviation Program at the Ana G. Méndez University, Carolina campus. Likewise, Isla Grande Flying School, located at the Luis Fernando Luis Ribas Dominicci airport, in Isla Grande, offers classes to those seeking to become professional pilots.