Puebla vs. Club America | 4th Final First Leg | When, what time and on what channel is it played?

The America club back in action at MX League (after several days of “rest”) to face The Puebla Strip in the Quarter finals of Opening 2022 in what means the beginning of his path to add a new title to his extensive showcase, under the direction of Ferdinand Ortizthe capital team has been working in Coapa with the main purpose of not losing pace.

Precisely, the last disputed commitment of the Eagles of America on the regular phase of Opening 2022 was visiting Puebla to obtain the victory (1-2) after the annotations of Roger Martinez Y Alvaro Fidalgoin order to consecrate himself with the general leadership of the competition with his 38 units, product of his 12 wins, two draws and only three losses, in addition to a beneficial offensive work with 38 points in his favor.

It should be noted that the azulcremas are the wide favorites for this phase of the Opening 2022 and access the semifinals of the MX Leagueafter Puebla was defined as the most “vulnerable” team of those currently classified, being in eighth place with 22 points, however, their motivation is high after eliminating Chivasso America he must ratify the productivity he showed throughout the regular season.

Technical sheet of the meeting (Quarterfinals – Puebla vs Club América)

Game: Puebla vs. Club America

Place: Cuauhtemoc Stadium

Date: Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Schedule: 19:06 Central Mexico hours

Transmission: Aztec Sports

Last confrontation between Club América and Puebla in Liguilla

The last time they met America club Y Puebla it was in the Quarter finals of Closure 2022where in the Ida duel the score was 1-1 with the goal of Sebastian Cacereswhile in the Vuelta at the Azteca it ended 3-2 after the works of Henry Martin, Diego Valdes and Alejandro Zendejas for an aggregate of 4-3, accessing semifinals.