Puebla trolled Chivas alluding to the presentation of Christian NodalMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 09.10.2022 19:31:25





The Puebla Strip does not forgive one To celebrate their passage to the Quarterfinals after eliminating Chivas in the Repechage, the Community Manager did his thing on the social network accounts and trolled Guadalajara with a sarcastic message.

Taking advantage of a few days ago Chivas players were captured in a Palenque watching a show by the singer Christian Nodal, Puebla published a tweet to remember that Nodal will have a presentation at Angelopolis on November 18 and incidentally invited everyone to buy their tickets to attend the show.

The message was to remember the controversial video where do you see the players like Antonio Briseño or Santiago Ormeño in a recreational activity instead of being focused on the Repechage that they had ahead with the aim of qualifying for the Quarterfinals, where they would face the Águilas del América.

To make matters worse, the social networks of Puebla were unleashed because after that first message, they published another one where they remember to the already sadly famous “Gonzalo” that a few years ago went viral for throwing a tantrum after a Chivas defeat.

Puebla will be America’s rival in the quarterfinals and its already famous Community continues doing its thing to make fun of rivals and players, as well as encouraging, in its own way, the sweet potato team.

​

​