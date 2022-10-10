Premier League: Everton – Manchester United: summary, result and goals

Manchester United were victorious after coming back from Iwobi’s opening goal thanks to goals from Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo

VERY GOOD AFTERNOON! Welcome to another Premier League game. After the great game between Arsenal and Liverpool, Everton and Manchester United meet at Goodison Park at 8:00 p.m.

The Everton arrive after beating Southampton 2-1 last weekend. He also extended his unbeaten streak in all competitions to seven matches (W3, D4).

Frank Lampard’s men want to repeat last year’s victory. Everton managed to beat Manchester United 1-0 at Goodison Park. In addition, this was the only match of the last four in which they have not conceded goals against this rival (G1, E1, L2). A very striking fact is that there has been no goal in this stadium before the 40th minute in the Premier League this season.

In their previous matches they beat Southampton and West Ham. However, the sum of four draws and two defeats places him as eleventh in the standings.

Opportunity to get even for the derby win

For its part, Manchester United arrives after winning by coming back in the Europa League against Omonia (2-3), but He was thrashed in his match against Manchester City (6-3). It is striking that Manchester United’s last five official goals were scored by substitutes.

Those of ten Hag, before the defeat against City, had accumulated four consecutive wins in the English league, including wins against Liverpool and Arsenal at Old Trafford. The team had regained confidence after a worrying start to the season, but doubts reappeared in the derby.

Everton will be without Townsend, Yerry Mina, Godfrey, Holgate and Calvert-Lewin. Y manchester united will have the casualties of Varane, Maguire, Van de Beek, Wan-Bissaka, Williams and Mengi.

The Red Devils must take all 3 points if they want to reach the Europa League spot and chase Chelsea. But in front they will have a Everton that has the best defense in the entire Premier with seven goals against this season.