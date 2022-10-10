Sports

Pipa Higuaín’s Inter Miami qualified for the MLS playoffs: this is how the crosses were

Photo of CodeList CodeList10 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read




Inter Miami was sixth in the Eastern Conference. Thus, they will face New York City FC in the round of 16 of the Playoffs.


inter miami montreal

Inter Miami thrashed Orlando City 4-1 a week ago and qualified for the MLS Playoffs for the first time in its history. Gonzalo Higuain, who announced that he will retire from professional football once this campaign is over, scored two goals and is excited about hanging up his boots in a big way. This Sunday the regular season closed and the crossings have already been confirmed.

This Sunday, Pipa’s team lost 3-1 to Montreal on the last date of the regular season and the striker was substituted at 58 minutes in the middle of a standing ovation in what could be his last game against his people. Despite the defeat, Inter Miami had already secured qualification past date: placed sixth in the Eastern Conference. A) Yes, will face New York City FC in the round of 16 of the Playoffs.

This is how the crosses of the MLS Playoffs were

crosses playoffs mls

The ovation that Pipa Higuaín received at Inter Miami

The ovation that Pipa Higuaín received at Inter Miami

Play

The ovation that Pipa Higuaín received at Inter Miami


Do you want to win a trip to Qatar?

🤩 Participate in the draw and don’t miss the opportunity to support the National Team in its debut against Saudi Arabia. TyC Sports takes you to the World Cup.✈️

Don’t miss a thing

Get the latest MLS news and more!

comment


It may interest you


Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList10 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

America vs. Atlante match suspended due to electrical storm

5 days ago

Alajuelense brings Real Spain down from the clouds and leaves it on the verge of elimination in the Concacaf League

5 days ago

Peru vs. Mexico | Why did Miguel Trauco become a trend after the defeat of the Peruvian team against Mexico? | Sports

2 weeks ago

Goodbye World Cup, the Wolves give the final blow to Raúl Jiménez in England

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button