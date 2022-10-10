Pipa Higuaín’s Inter Miami qualified for the MLS playoffs: this is how the crosses were

Inter Miami was sixth in the Eastern Conference. Thus, they will face New York City FC in the round of 16 of the Playoffs.





Inter Miami thrashed Orlando City 4-1 a week ago and qualified for the MLS Playoffs for the first time in its history. Gonzalo Higuain, who announced that he will retire from professional football once this campaign is over, scored two goals and is excited about hanging up his boots in a big way. This Sunday the regular season closed and the crossings have already been confirmed.







This Sunday, Pipa’s team lost 3-1 to Montreal on the last date of the regular season and the striker was substituted at 58 minutes in the middle of a standing ovation in what could be his last game against his people. Despite the defeat, Inter Miami had already secured qualification past date: placed sixth in the Eastern Conference. A) Yes, will face New York City FC in the round of 16 of the Playoffs.

This is how the crosses of the MLS Playoffs were







The ovation that Pipa Higuaín received at Inter Miami

The ovation that Pipa Higuaín received at Inter Miami



Do you want to win a trip to Qatar? 🤩 Participate in the draw and don’t miss the opportunity to support the National Team in its debut against Saudi Arabia. TyC Sports takes you to the World Cup.✈️

Don’t miss a thing Get the latest MLS news and more!

It may interest you



