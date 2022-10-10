Pierre Gasly and other F1 drivers attack crane in Japan

Verstappen wins the two-time F1 championship 1:15

(CNN) –– Formula One drivers and teams have expressed their outrage over the incident suffered by Pierre Gasly, who passed a tow truck at high speed during the Japanese Grand Prix in heavy rain. To the point that the pilot of Alpha Tauri maintained that he could have died.

Gasly had pitted to replace a front wing – hit by debris from Carlos Sainz’s previous crash – and was trying to gain field positions during the opening laps, when he passed the tow truck recovering Sainz’s car. .

Shortly after, the race was stopped and there was a delay of nearly two hours as the rain died down.

The incident evoked memories of Jules Bianchi’s accident, just at the same circuit eight years ago. The pilot suffered fatal head injuries after colliding with a crane.

“We already lost Jules,” Gasly told Sky Sports. “We all lost an incredible man, an incredible driver, for reasons we know. Eight years ago, on the same track, in the same conditions, with a tow truck,” he continued.

“Obviously I freaked out. Obviously, if I had lost (control of) the car in the same way that Carlos lost it the previous lap –– no matter the speed, 200 km/h, 100 km/h–– I would have died, so simple like that. I don’t get it,” he added.

“It’s disrespectful to Jules, disrespectful to his family. We’re all risking our lives out there. We’re doing the best job in the world, but what we ask is that they at least keep us safe. Enough is enough.” dangerous,” he added.

“I am extremely grateful to be here. And tonight I am going to call my family and all my loved ones. The result is what it is. I passed within two meters of that crane, and if I had been two meters to the left I would be dead.” , he asserted.

Bianchi’s father, Philippe, echoed Gasly’s remarks, writing on Instagram: “No respect for the pilot’s life, no respect for Jules’ memory. Unbelievable.”

Other drivers and teams also criticized the decision to allow a crane to come onto the track.

“Even behind the safety car, we’re going at 100kph, 150kph, and still at those speeds we don’t see anything,” Sainz told Sky Sports.

“So if a driver decides to go a little bit off the line, skids a little bit, hits a button on the steering wheel, goes a little bit off the line and hits a tow truck, it’s over, right?”

The FIA, motorsport’s governing body, said it had opened “a comprehensive review of events related to the deployment of cranes during the Japanese Grand Prix,” a statement on its website read, following comments from pilots.

“This forms part of the common practice of analyzing all racing incidents to ensure continuous improvement of processes and procedures,” he added.

Gasly was then given a 20 second penalty and two penalty points for speeding under red flag conditions.

“This is the lowest point we have seen in the sport for years,” Red Bull driver Sergio Perez told Sky Sports. “What happened today makes me very angry. I just hope that we never in sport can see this situation ever again,” he continued.

“We saw what happened here a few years ago with our friend Jules and I absolutely don’t care what the reason for that was. It should never happen again, never in any category,” he pointed out.