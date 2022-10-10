Peruvian National Team confirmed friendly with Paraguay in the Monumental and with Bolivia in Santa Cruz

Before the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Peruvian National Teamled by Juan Reynoso, will play two friendly matches in November against Paraguayin Lima, and boliviain Santa Cruz, confirmed this Sunday the president of the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF)Agustin Lozano.

The friendly match against Albirroja will be played on November 16 at the Monumental Stadium and, three days later, on the 19th, they will travel to Santa Cruz to face Green. Both duels will serve as preparation for the start of the Qualifiers that will begin in March 2023.

“We invite all the fans and fans of the National Team to accompany the 16th in the Monumental Stadium and on the 19th we are in the province of Santa Cruz in the country of Bolivia”Lozano declared in a video posted on Twitter.

The Peruvian National Team had played two friendlies in September against Mexico, a 1-0 defeat, and against El Salvador, a 4-1 victory. Both games meant the debut of Juan Reynoso as DT of the Bicolor and the boss of the FPF pointed out that the results will be seen progressively.