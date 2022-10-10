Sports

Peruvian National Team confirmed friendly with Paraguay in the Monumental and with Bolivia in Santa Cruz

Before the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Peruvian National Teamled by Juan Reynoso, will play two friendly matches in November against Paraguayin Lima, and boliviain Santa Cruz, confirmed this Sunday the president of the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF)Agustin Lozano.

