Outstanding baseball player from Villa Clara traveled to Cuba and received a GREAT WELCOME from fans – SwingCompleto

By Yasel Porto

These days some active and retired baseball players have traveled to Cuba with the aim of helping their family in the midst of the situation that is getting worse every day on the Caribbean island.

One of the most recent cases is Osmani García from Villa Clara, one of the protagonists in that mythical and no less powerful team that, under the command of Pedro Jova, played five consecutive titles in Cuban baseball.

Considered at the time as one of the most outstanding utility players in the National Series, Osmani traveled to his native province and, in addition to reuniting with his family, was received with great pride by many fans.

Several of them even shared photos with him accompanied by publications in which the satisfaction of sharing a moment with the ex-player is noted.

Alejandro García wrote in the well-known Facebook group Leopardos Azucareros about the presence of the charismatic former baseball player who also participated in professional baseball in the United States.

«Welcome back to the land where you were born, a few days ago I saw an interview on Complete Swing in which you commented on the absurd way in which you were suspended from baseball. They wanted to erase your footprint from the baseball diamonds, yes, champion, who tried to do it did not realize that the players are due to their fans and the fans who are only accountable to you, this is a relationship that has no intermediaries.

Even the Villa Clara fans remember you with affection and devotion. Your dedication, talent and discipline make you worthy of the #LegendaBeisbolera award of our province, that award is the recognition of all those who love baseball. Congratulations! The affection of your people is well deserved”, concluded the letter of this fervent follower of the sport.

In 1997 Osmani was the victim of an unfair suspension for having talked on the phone with Rolando Arrojo, who had stayed in the United States a year earlier. But not only was he punished, but a good part of the backbone of Pedro Jova’s very strong cast was left out of the National Series, in what is one of the most criticizable mistakes in the history of Cuban baseball.

Osmani left Cuba illegally by sea along with Ángel López, Alaín Hernández, Jorge Díaz and Maikel Jova, and after a convulsive process he managed to sign a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers.

He spent four seasons as a professional (2000-2003) until he lost his job, and from that moment he got ahead in the United States thanks to various trades outside of sports. The last two years he was in the Independent Leagues, because with Texas he was between Double-A and Triple-A in 2000 and 2001.

In Cuba he played in the superior category from 1989 to 1997 and made a great contribution as an infielder and outfielder in that golden period with Jova as manager. His best season was 1995-96, in which he hit 14 home runs with 60 RBI and a .345 batting average.

Osmani resides in South Florida with the family he has created, and is quite a person in the émigré baseball community.