Olga Tañón makes a confession about a condition she has suffered since she was a child | entertainment

The Puerto Rican singer, Olga Tañón, made a confession this weekend to all her fans about a health condition she has suffered since she was a child.

In a video posted on her social networks, the artist confirmed that she suffers from a disorder called dyslexiaa learning condition that involves a difficulty in reading and writing.

“When I was growing up, I didn’t know what dyslexia was. I found out when I was in my mid-thirties, it was when they told me I had dyslexia.” revealed the 55-year-old artist.

The voice of ‘Bandolero’ maintained that he reached a point where he hid to read and write.

“For me it was very sad because I hid, I hid to read, to write,” he added.

He also assured that he came to destroy several of the songs he composed due to the difficulty of identifying and understanding the words.

At the end of the video, the ‘Woman of Fire’ indicated that “for all those who are like me, don’t worry, this has nothing to do with intelligence. Since I was a child I wondered why I couldn’t concentrate when I wanted to read a book. At the time of writing it becomes complicated for me, because sometimes I write the same word in a different way, ”she indicated.

Although the situation affected her at first, Tañón maintained that time has taught her to accept it. “If you have dyslexia, then welcome to the club. Let’s move forward and live life with love, “she concluded.