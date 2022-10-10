Nobel Prize in Medicine: how to understand it? This is how the Neanderthal genome was deciphered

Tracing the genetic map and deciphering the genome of those who preceded us in prehistoric times seems like the subject of a science fiction novel. However, the world knows, gene by gene. what the Neanderthals were like, and in their passage through this discovery, we also met another hominin called Denisovan.

All this was possible thanks to the years of study of the Swedish scientist Svante Pääbo, father of paleogenomics, that is, that science that studies the genes of those who lived in prehistoric periods.

For this reason, this October 3 was announced with the Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology 2022. In this case, the award is not for Medicine but for Physiology and rewards knowledge about how the human body and other living organisms work. In this case… our relationship with our closest prehistoric relative.

“Through his pioneering research, Svante Pääbo achieved something that seemed impossible: sequencing the genome of the homo neanderthalensispopularly known as Neanderthal, an extinct relative of modern human beings”, highlighted the Karolinska Institute, the entity in charge of assigning the award.

But the work of this scientist went further. The Swedish found that the genetic transfer that gave way from the Neanderthal to the Homo sapiens It occurred approximately 70,000 years ago, after the migration from Africa. This passing of genes into humans today has relevance to Physiology, because it helps to explain, for example, how our immune system reacts to an infection.

It all started with a question… and a difficulty

According to documentation sent by the Nobel Foundation, Pääbo’s curiosity began with a question, but to understand it we must have some context.

We first learned of Neanderthals in 1856, with remains found in a cave in the Neanderthal Valley, in Germany, but our link begins several thousand years earlier.

our species, Homo sapiens, first appeared in Africa about 300,000 years ago. Our closest hominid relatives, the Neanderthals, rather inhabited Europe and the western part of Asia, their appearance dates back about 400,000 years and they were around 30,000 years ago. Both species co-inhabited the planet for about 20,000 years.

And this is where Pääbo’s question comes in: what makes us unique compared to Neanderthals and what are those points in common between the genes of both species?

Encoding the human genome had been a task completed since the late 1990s, but with Neanderthals it wouldn’t be that simple… the passage of time was against it. Why? Over time, DNA undergoes chemical changes and breaks down into small fragments. After thousands of years (as in this case) only a few traces of DNA remain, which are also mixed and “contaminated” with the DNA of bacteria.

So the paleogenomics and his team looked for a solution, and they found it in the hands of the mitochondria: the mitochondria is an organelle inside the cell that also contains DNA, it is known as “the cellular power plant”. Mitochondria also have DNA (so-called mitochondrial DNA). That project started in 1990.

They then analyzed mitochondrial DNA from a 400,000-year-old bone. To do this, Pääbo, who at that time was working with the University of Munich, went to the Rheinisches Museum in Bonn, Germany, where these bones were preserved. He was given the green light to study him and obtained a humerus bone from a Neanderthal.

The first mitochondrial DNA sequence obtained was 61 nucleotides (organic DNA molecules). Most of these had not been seen in humans. Parts of the bone were sent to other research centers for quality control. This collaboration yielded sequences of 379 nucleotides.

To investigate how our genes were related, those 379 nucleotides were compared to a collection of 2,051 nucleotides from human mitochondrial DNA and 59 nucleotides from chimpanzee mitochondrial DNA.

Apparently, at that time the Neanderthals and the homo sapiens basically they had nothing in common, but it was not enough with what they had so far, because mitochondrial DNA does not show all the elements of our DNA.

They did not have enough analysis tools and Pääbo found several limitations. For example, mitochondrial DNA is inherited only from the mother and can only be transmitted to subsequent generations by females, so if a woman only had male children, they would not carry that genetic information to their offspring, so there could be genes in common with Neanderthals that they were not seen in the mitochondria.

Find the DNA in the nucleus

In order to find the desired information, Pääbo changed his work headquarters to the Max Planck Institute, in Germany, where he would obtain DNA from the cell nucleus, with all the difficulties that he already knew, but with better technology.

This step was taken ten years after the start of his trials, in the year 2000. And it took another ten years to find the results that we know best to date.

This technology allowed direct sequencing of all the DNA in the samples. And this time they were not limited to that humerus loaned by the German museum. More than 70 samples of bones and teeth from different sites in Europe and Asia where Neanderthal remains had been found were taken into account. They were examined for their biomolecular preservation and to see how much they may have broken down.

Most of the samples had no DNA, but some did contain levels of amino acids that could help extract genetic information. The best preservations were seen from a bone from the Vindija cave in Croatia.

In 2010, with this and other bones, Pääbo and his team achieved a milestone: the first draft of the genomic sequencing of a Neanderthal, with this it would be possible to better understand not only our closest ancestor, but also find out more about our species.

The unknown link: the Denisovan

In 2018, more Denisovan bones were found and it was found that there were mixtures with Neanderthals and Homo sapiens. Photography: Max Planck (IAN CARTWRIGHT/AFP)

On the way to unraveling the Neanderthals gene by gene, this paleogeneticist found something unexpected: another ancestor, previously believed to be Neanderthal, was not.

In 2008, a fragment of a finger bone was found in the Denisova cave in southern Siberia. To the team’s surprise, the DNA was “exceptionally well preserved.” So they sequenced it.

The results caused a mixture of astonishment and disbelief and they were run several times: this sequence was unique to those previously seen in Neanderthals and humans.

In other words, they were dealing with an unknown hominid new to science, which we now know as Denisovan. There is still no scientific name as such, as science is still divided between whether it is a new species or an additional branch of Neanderthals.

However, according to what is believed according to the investigations of today’s Nobel laureate, while the Homo sapiens they left Africa and migrated from there, at least two extinct populations of hominids inhabited what we now know as Europe and Asia: the Neanderthals to the west and the Denisovans to the east. At some point the three species met and mixed.

And in the end, how similar are we?

This would be the trunk from which the hominids emerged, the Neanderthals and Denisovans would emerge from a different branch of the ‘Homo sapiens’. Illustration: Nobelprize.org

According to the investigations of Pääbo and his team, Neanderthals, Denisovans and Homo sapiens they did have a more intimate life together and they did have children, so there are small traits or genetic segments in common.

For example, we have between 1% and 2% Neanderthal genes and between 1% and 6% Denisovan.

However, there are also traits that make us unique. Within the genes that are not common with other species, around 3,000 are in “regulatory regions”, which could be key in the functioning of our bodies, minds and behavior, around 30 affect gene expression sites and about 100 affect protein-coding regions, and could alter amino acid composition.

Perhaps these differences that make us unique explain why we are here today and these other two groups are not, but the reasons for this are still being studied.

