NJ to Get Student Mental Wellness Centers – NBC New York

NEW JERSEY — The Garden State will have regional centers that offer prevention strategies for mental health problems in students due to the increase in rates of depression, anxiety and stress faced by adolescents and young adults in the state, the Governor Phil Murphy.

This is a new infrastructure for the support of students and families, the State of New Jersey Student Support Services (NJ4S), operated by the Department of Children and Families.

The NJ4S network will provide statewide coverage through regional hubs that will offer proven prevention strategies used to support all of the state’s students and their families. Each center will integrate its programming with existing state and local services to improve coordination and reduce duplication of effort. The centers will offer a tiered menu of evidence-based prevention and intervention strategies that can be implemented in high-need districts.

The NJ4S network will provide universal supports to all New Jersey students and more intensive supports to students in schools with the greatest needs.

“Building on our existing efforts to address the mental health needs of New Jersey students has never been more important, as countless young people across the state – and the nation – face mental health challenges that have been exacerbated by the turbulence. in recent years,” Governor Murphy said. “Implementing this new model of mental health support will allow us to reach more students and offer them the evidence-based resources and services they need. My administration will continue to prioritize the well-being of New Jersey’s youth as we seek to support their mental health.”

Universal resources and targeted support through the centers will focus on promoting positive mental health, teaching and strengthening social, emotional, and behavioral skills, and supporting a positive school climate and staff wellness. Additionally, the centers will consider the needs of the entire family in the context of serving individual students and serve as connectors to engage existing supports through the Children’s System of Care and other state and local resources to maximize the effectiveness of the mental health system. youth and avoid duplication of services.

Each service center will have a center director, support staff, prevention specialists, and mental health counselors who can be mobilized to support the needs of schools, as well as provide services and support in other areas within the community, including libraries, community centers, religious organizations, social service agencies, and even residential homes. Communities with the greatest need for services and supports may receive a higher intensity of services from their regional center.

Each center will be managed and implemented by a social service agency, selected through a competitive RFP process. Agencies currently providing school services for youth would be eligible to apply to operate a center, individually or as collaborative teams. In addition, each center will be guided by an Advisory Council, made up of community and civic leaders, parent and youth representatives, school leaders, and others, to ensure that the center meets the unique needs of the community without replicating existing supports within the community. .

The NJ4S network is expected to launch in the 2023-2024 academic year. DCF will work with existing providers to determine supports needed during and after the transition to ensure students continue to receive support.