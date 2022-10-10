NFL official defends punishment against lineman who ‘unnecessarily’ threw Tom Brady

Grady Jarrett’s play call decision over Tom Brady led to Buccaneers’ winning series

The referee Jerome Boger noted that the defensive lineman of the Atlanta Falcons Grady Jarrett “unnecessarily” threw the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Bradyas part of his explanation for roughing the passer on a key third down in the Buccaneers’ victory on Sunday.

The falcons down six with 3:03 left when they stopped the Buccaneers in midfield with the capture of Brady on the third chance of Jarrettbut Jerome Boger punished the play, allowing the series to continue and Tampa Bay time will run out. their 21-15 win.

Grady Jarrett rammed into Tom Brady and then rolled to the ground, taking the quarterback with him.

“What I saw was that the defender grabbed the quarterback while he was still in the pocket and unnecessarily threw him to the ground,” he explained. Jerome Boger in a postgame report. “That’s what I based my decision on.”

Boger said, “no, not necessarily,” when asked if he was instructed to watch for takedowns on quarterbacks like Jarrett on Brady after the injury of the quarterback of the Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa earlier this season.

At which point Grady Jarrett stops Tom Brady, but the game official called the play against the Falcons defense. Getty

2 Related

Tom Brady shrugged when asked about the decision, noting, “I don’t decide,” while Jerome Jarrett refused to speak to reporters after the game, a rarity for one of the most veteran players in the falcons.

The coach of the falcons, Arthur Smith, said he did not speak to the referees after the decision, but television cameras caught him on the bench with an elated reaction. When asked if he thought the quarterback was mistreated, Smith he dodged the question.

“I’m not going to get into that,” he settled. Arthur Smith. “I haven’t seen the video, and I have to worry about how to train.”

The right tackle of Tampa Bay, Tristan Wirfs, joked about Bra’s agedand, he’s 45, he added: “I think with Tom being who he is, he’ll get those decisions more often than not.”

However, the coach of the Buccaneers, Todd Bowlesstressed that he did not believe the ruling was made just because the quarterback in question was Tom Brady.

“I saw him get called up. I saw him against Tua since he got it. I saw him at the London game this morning,” he said. Todd Bowles. “So I think they’re starting to crack down on some things… I don’t know. Right now, the way they decide it, I think a lot of people would have gotten that treatment.”

The outside linebacker of the falcons, Lawrence Carter, who was close to Jarrett Y Brady when the sack occurred, he described, “It felt like American football to me. We just played aggressive.”

Roughing the passer was one of six penalties against Atlanta on Sunday for 55 yards. Tampa Bay he was penalized six times for 45 yards.

Before, in the same final series, the cornerback of the falcons, AJ TerrellHe was called for a defensive hold on Mike Evans who overturned another stop on the third try. Terrell said that he had contacted Evans on the line.

“It’s something I can’t control (the decision), but they just did it in a critical situation,” he said. Terrell.

Bowles He said there was an understanding, with the league’s security in mind, about how the game could be ruled.

“Security in the league is at an all time high, as it should be,” he stressed. Bowles. “Anything close — we understand he will be punished.”

ESPN’s Jenna Laine contributed to this report.