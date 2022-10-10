New chapters of Vivir del Cuento will arrive in December

Photo: RRSS

Text: Hugo Leon

Vivir del Cuento, one of the favorite programs on Cuban television, will premiere a new season next December, confirmed the artists and the series’ direction team in a video released on the social networks of Luis Silva, Pánfilo .

The actor Marlon Pijuán, Isidoro in the humorous program, began the video commenting that they had just finished a day of work in which they were preparing the new chapters of the series.

Luis Silva commented that the season would be ready in December, which was ratified by Ignacio Hernández Benítez, director of the popular comedy show.

According to the director, some programs that have already aired will soon be broadcast, and later in December the episodes of the new season will be released.

In the comments of the publication, the followers of Luis Silva and the program congratulated the work team and thanked the artists for their work.

Some lamented that a large number of people will miss the premiere of the programs due to power cuts and others highlighted that it is the program with the most followers on television in Cuba.

The show is also seen from Miami and from other parts of the world, using platforms such as YouTube, once the chapters are available. Several comments on the post attest to this.

With the announcement, the fears of the end of the series after Luis Silva’s trip to the United States with his family, which many Internet users thought would be definitive, like that of other Cuban comedians who were previously part of the program’s cast, have been dispelled.

Vivir del Cuento has been in the preference of the island’s television audience for more than a decade, as it portrays Cuban society with a touch of mischief and accurate criticism of the ills that afflict the country, but also with the dose of joy that characterizes those born in the Greater Antilles.