Necaxa makes the departure of Jaime Lozano official

The employment relationship between the Rayos and ‘Jimmy’ ends after a year in which the Mexican was on the rojiblanco bench, sources revealed to ESPN

Jaime Lozano stopped being a coach NecaxaThis is how the team confirmed through their social networks.

Various sources consulted by ESPN, They anticipated that the Mexican strategist would not continue with Necaxa and would leave the ranks of the Aguascalientes team this Monday, after the Rayos were eliminated by tigers last Saturday in the playoff match that was held at the University Stadium.

The sources consulted by ESPN ensured that the employment relationship between Necaxa Y Jaime Lozano ended after a year in which the Mexican was on the rojiblanco bench, after winning the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Jaime Lozano took the reins of Necaxa for Clausura 2022, a contest in which he finished in ninth position with 23 units, but was eliminated by Cruz Azul on penalties in the repechage.

The harvest of points went down for the Rayos del ‘Jimmy‘ in the opening 2022a tournament in which he added 19 points, an amount with which he entered the playoffs, but they fell again in the reclassification, but this time against Tigres, an elimination that ended up costing the Mexican coach his job.

In the year he was ‘Jimmy’ Lozano with Necaxa They played 31 matches, with eleven wins, six draws and 14 losses, in which they scored 36 goals, in addition to receiving 41 goals.

Necaxa It is the second team he has managed ‘Jimmy’ Lozano in the First Division, where he appeared with Querétaro, a team in which he was from the inferiors, but reached the stellar squad in 2017, the year in which he led 36 matches, with eleven wins, nine draws and 16 losses, with 48 goals for 60 against.

After passing through Querétaro and before arriving at the Necaxathe ‘Jimmy’ Lozano He was part of the coaches of the Mexican Under-23 team that went to Tokyo 2020, where he led El Tri to win the bronze medal.