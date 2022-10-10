MP: Bávaro accident driver had used cocaine

Franklin Nin Perez47, the driver of the bus that overturned with 51 tourists on board last Wednesday on the Bulevar Turístico del Este, Bávaro, La Altagracia province, was driving under the influence of cocaine, according to the accusatory file of the Public ministry.

The prosecuting body affirms that it is based on the analyzes presented by the IMG-Hospitalwhich confirmed that Mr. Nin Pérez tested positive for this substance.

“One (1) cocaine test and/or analysis, by Mr. Franklin Nin Pérez, carried out by the IMG Hospital medical center, yielding a positive result”says the document detailing 16 tests against the accused.

In addition, according to the Public Ministry, Franklin Nin Pérez drove “without caution, carelessly, recklessly, recklessly and recklessly.” They consider that he was speeding and that when he turned right he did not slow down.

It may interest you

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/10/08/texto-acta-del-hospital-1d9d9e1a.png Minutes from the IMG Hospital certifying Franklin Nin Pérez as positive for cocaine. (FREE DIARY)

The Public Ministry requests that, given the magnitude of the accident, which left three women dead (Valeria Victoria Brovelli, Valeria Paola Medina and Carla Rodriguez) and 46 injured, that the case be declared a complex and that a year of preventive detention be imposed on him.

“That the coercive measure established in article 226, in its numeral 7, of the Criminal Procedure Code, be applied to citizen Franklin Nin Pérez, consisting of preventive detention, for a period of twelve months, for violation of articles 220, 231 -1, 235-1, 303-3-4-5 and 304-4”, adds the accusatory file.

In addition, they request before the Court that the provisional seizure of the vehicle, type bus, Volkswagen brand, year 2017, owned by Banco Popular, be ordered, which was driven by the accused at the time of the event.

The Permanent Care Office of the municipality of Higüey postponed this Saturday the hearing against the driver Nin Pérez for next Wednesday, October 12 at 10:00 in the morning.

According to the preliminary report from the Emergency Operations Center, the bus driver lost control while trying to avoid hitting a car and a truck, and for this reason he left the road and overturned.

However, a tourist of Chilean nationality who survived the accident, denied the preliminary report of the Dominican authorities in a media outlet in her country, assuring that the driver had an accident because he was speeding and not because he was performing a maneuver to avoid impact with a truck.

Dominique Esperanza Dreckmann spoke live to the news program Meganoticias de Chile, from Hospiten Bávaro, where she received medical attention after the accident.