Miguel Vargas ADDED MERITS to be in the postseason with the Los Angeles Dodgers – SwingCompleto

By Williams Roque

The race of Michael Vargas Since he debuted in professional baseball in the United States, he has been rising meteorically, to the point that in just four years he went from Class A to the Major Leagues, when he debuted last August 3 against the San Francisco Giants.

In the current season, during his time in AAA, he participated in 113 games with the Oklahoma City Dodgers and had an offensive performance of AVE .304, OBP .404, SLG .511, 17 home runs, 32 doubles and 87 RBIs.

The son of Lázaro Vargas received a total of 71 walks and struck out 76 times in 438 visits to the batter’s box in the 113 challenges he saw action. With his hits he covered a total of 224 bases and showed a stupendous .915 OPS. These numbers led him to become Triple-A Player of the Year, undoubtedly excellent news for him in his first (and it may be his last) season at this level.

This also allowed him to be recognized as the Player of the Year in the Minor League system within the organization and earned Dave Roberts the call-up to the Dodgers’ main roster in the Major Leagues.

In the Major Leagues, Vargas took part in 14 games in the regular stage, in which he posted an offensive line of .190, .205, .286 (AVG/OBP/SLG), with a home run, a double and eight RBIs, alternating on defense between left field, first field and the hot corner, in addition to lining up three times as a designated hitter.

The poor performance of established players within the team such as Cody Bellinger, Chris Taylor and Max Muncy, in addition to his outstanding performance in the Minors and some injuries that the team has presented in recent months, has led Vargas to be taken into account by Roberts and his coaching staff to stay on the roster.

This has translated into more game opportunities for the West Indian considered the number three prospect in the Dodgers organization and his contribution in the postseason can be an important piece for his versatility on defense. Offensively as an occasional right-handed hitter, against left-handed pitchers, along with the speed that he prints on the bases, he can be decisive in certain decisive moments of the game, so his presence in the playoffs is not ruled out.

The Dodgers will begin their run through the postseason this Tuesday, October 11, facing the winner of Sunday’s last owner between the New York Mets and the San Diego Padres. A few hours before, the Los Angeles roster for the National League Division Series will be announced and it will be known if Miguel Vargas finally made it to the top, but his options are not very remote.