Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd from Back to the Future at NY Comic Con

There are few films that marked the 80s as much as Back to the Future, that saga directed by Robert Zemeckis that conquered us with rock and roll, skateboards and time travel. That’s why the meeting of Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd at a panel at the 2022 New York Comic Con was an emotional moment that aroused various expressions of admiration.

For the clueless, they are the ones who played Marty McFly and Doctor Emmett Brown in this film series.

You can read on TikTok, for example, comments like “I love you! Back to the future is and will be my favorite movie. I lost count of how many times I saw it!”; “They are going to be icons of pop culture forever. They are already legends”, as well as some funny opinions: “I think Doc does come and go from the future, because he doesn’t change, he remains almost the same”.

It is worth mentioning that Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991, that is, when he was just 30 years old, and in recent years he has stated that his short-term memory and motor skills have been strongly affected.

In fact, the actor told the panel that over the past year he has suffered various injuries, including some to his cheeks, hands, an elbow, a shoulder, and both humeri, so he has been through some tough times. He still was optimistic and, above all, grateful.

“If you can find something to be grateful for, whatever it is, if you can find something and say ‘this is good, there’s a world of problems, but this is good’, if you can do that, life stops being chaos and it’s going to get better forever,” he said, to which he received a standing ovation.

Several TikTok users have dedicated some words of support to him, for example: «What a pain to see the obvious progress of Michael J. Fox with Parkinson’s, but he is a warrior!»; “How I would like Doc to go to the future to bring a remedy for Marty”, and “let’s be proud, he doesn’t hide, he goes out into the world and shows that he follows whatever life puts on you. I love it”.

