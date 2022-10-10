Mental health: tips to improve your emotional well-being

Maintaining mental health is as important as physical well-being, which is why there are a series of habits that you can adopt to maintain an optimal emotional state and feel good, based on a note from ‘Avance Psiclogos’, a portal specialized in the subjectand that constantly publishes ‘tips’ for improving the quality of life from emotional balance.

The first of these habits is to be rigorous with the fulfillment of established schedules, and no, it is not falling into a boring routine, it is to benefit mental health, since it helps to create temporary references that serve as motivation to do certain activities, prevents procrastination and helps to have a more sociable life, since the order in the schedule helps you have quality time to share with your loved ones.

Experts also recommend regular aerobic exercise (two or three weekly sessions), as this makes a difference in mental well-being, and in addition to It helps maintain your figure, keeps you away from anxiety, and disconnects you from the worries that generate stress.

Mindfulness: To maintain emotional well-being, experts also recommend this series of exercises to deal with feelings such as anguish and stress. Mindfulness is a therapy inspired by Vipassana meditation, and is frequently used in psychological therapy.

Another recommendation to maintain and take care of emotional well-being is to create an emotions diary, in which, at different times of the day, we write how we are feeling; a practice with which you learn to manage emotions, and therefore to respond better when you have a crisis.

Do not consume alcohol or other psychoactive substances for anything in the world, since, although it seems obvious, many believe that smoking is a way to relieve stress, but in reality you are becoming addicted, so the regular consumption of these substances can long cause a disorder, and Contrary to improving mental health, it deteriorates it, since it worsens situations such as anxiety.

Sleep is essential to take care of mental and emotional health, respecting the hours of sleep and rest is important, and in no way consider it ‘wasted time’, since, on the contrary, it does a lot of good; just as it is very important to do it with the light off and away from any screen.

Socializing with other people is important for your mental well-being, since interactions help put us in contact with new ideas and experiences that enrich us, fueling factors such as creativity and mental flexibility.

Finally, always pursuing a goal is important for emotional well-being, in such a way that it strengthens self-esteem and self-confidence, giving meaning to life. To achieve this goal, explore your values ​​and priorities, and also look for an activity that excites you. and attract for a long time, but at the same time challenge you and allow you to see your process, like learning an art or a language.

